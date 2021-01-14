RB Ty Johnson on His 'Weird & Wild' 2020 Trek: 'Overall It Was Good'

How's this for some Johnson what-not this past season?

■ In his first action in green and white, Game 5 at Miami, he burst off left tackle on a 34-yard run. The last time a Jets RB had a longer run was Isaiah Crowell in his franchise-record game against Denver two years earlier, in 2018 Game 5.

■ He got his most action against Las Vegas (39 offensive plays after Gore was injured early) and responded with his first pro touchdown and his first 100-yard rushing game. In fact, his 104 yards, on 22 carries, was the first 100-yard game by a Jet in 39 games, ending the longest drought in franchise history.

■ With his 4.7 yards/carry and 6.2 yards/reception, Johnson became a member of the fairly exclusive Jets 5.0 Club. His 5.04 yards/touch enabled him to join Crowell, Bilal Powell (2015 and '16) and LaDainian Tomlinson (2011) as the team's only backs in the past decade to reach the single-season 5.0 yards/touch level (minimum 64 touches).

Johnson's most dynamic runs seemed to be off the left side of the offense, patroled by rookie LT Mekhi Becton. Ethan Greenberg of newyorkjets.com asked him what it was like running behind the large rookie from Louisville.

"What do you mean, how is it? It's lovely," he said. "You know how big Mekhi is and you see what he's doing to people. ...He gets great push off the ball, he's got live, active feet, good quick hands. He's just demolishing people. If he gets inside their chest, it's over with. He's driving his feet, he's pancaking them, he's throwing them out of the club.

"He's a monster, dog."

Johnson wouldn't mind building his NFL résumé to monstrous proportions. He said he'll do a lot more film study and self-scouting that stood him in good stead as a rookie last year. And of course, he and his teammates will have to get used to a new head coach and staff in the coming weeks and months.