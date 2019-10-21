RB Le'Veon Bell: Jets Have Great Opportunity to Shock the World

Oct 20, 2019 at 08:58 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZ3_0532-bell-story-thumb

After signing with the Jets in March, RB Le'Veon Bell probably didn't expect his new club would start 1-4. The 27-year-old Bell also likely didn't anticipate that he would be averaging 3.0 yards a carry at this point with his long run being just 13 yards. The holes have been hard to come by for Bell, who has created most of his 256 rush yards after contact. And yet Bell, who has always been able to see daylight when others couldn't, believes the best is ahead for the Jets' rush attack. 

"I understand that we're getting better. I can sense it," he told reporters Friday. "Literally at the third, fourth quarter of the Cowboys game, I was feeling it. I was like, 'Okay I'm starting to get some seams, I'm starting to hit some holes,' and now I'm starting to see them. They were prepared for the run because obviously we had to try and run the time out, and we were still able to get some efficient runs. We'll get better. I think as long as I continue to run hard and those guys continue to do their assignments and stay on guys, we'll get better as time goes on."

Bell's 13-yard carry in the third quarter against Dallas was his longest of the season. He had a trifecta of 3-yard gains on the Jets' final possession including a pair that were close to going for far more.

"I think there's been a couple times where we've at least started to get him going, he breaks a couple tackles," said head coach Adam Gase. "I thought this last game, he had some big runs in the fourth quarter, especially on that last drive. He had two runs where we're just finishing a block away from a couple of those being really big. We just have to keep getting things cleaned up, we have to keep figuring out a way to get better and executing everything to perfection, or working towards it, to get him a shot to get to that safety level."

The 6'1", 225-pound Bell has not only received 82% of the Jets' rush attempts this season, but he also is tied with Jamison Crowder atop the team's reception chart with 28. Bill Belichick will probably again focus much of his defensive game plan towards two-six after limiting the dynamic back to just 35 yards on 18 carries in the Pats' 30-14 win over the Jets on Sep. 22.

"They're disciplined. I think Coach Belichick does a great job of getting his guys in position to make plays," Bell said. "And he's got all types of personnel packages, and he can put different versatile guys in different areas to try and confuse the offense a little bit. I think they tackle well, they've got a good corner (Stephon Gilmore), and they do all of the little things right. That's what it really takes for a great defense and that's what those guys have been playing throughout this whole season… so there's a lot to prepare for. We just have to go out there and make plays when plays present themselves."

Top Images from Friday's Practice During Patriots Week

See Best Photos from Friday's Practice

E_SZ3_0743
1 / 25
E_SZ3_0665
2 / 25
E_SZ3_8084
3 / 25
E_SNY_7141
4 / 25
E_SNY_6784
5 / 25
E_SNY_6933
6 / 25
E_SZ3_8093
7 / 25
E_SNY_7137
8 / 25
E_SNY_6969
9 / 25
E_SNY_7146
10 / 25
E_SZ3_1022
11 / 25
E_SZ3_7722
12 / 25
E_SZ3_1596
13 / 25
E_SZ3_0819
14 / 25
E_SNY_6699
15 / 25
E_SNY_6780
16 / 25
E_SNY_6832
17 / 25
E_SZ3_1211
18 / 25
E_SNY_6813
19 / 25
E_SZ3_0816
20 / 25
E_SNY_7032
21 / 25
E_SZ3_0752
22 / 25
E_SNY_6817
23 / 25
E_SZ3_0801
24 / 25
E_SNY_7239
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If the Jets can continue to make plays in the passing game with Sam Darnold behind center, opposition linebackers are going to have to pick their poison. Darnold benefited from Bell last week as the Jets dissected the Cowboys across the middle of the field and off of play-action. Known for his patience running style, Bell has maintained his smile at One Jets Drive and kept his teammates up during turbulent waters.

"He's been a guy that he's great during games, he's unbelievable during practice," Gase said. "His work ethic is outstanding. He's probably one of the most positive, energetic guys we have in this building. He's the one talking, 'We're close, we just have to keep working. Keep working.' He's setting the right example for everybody else."

The Patriots do everything well defensively including stopping the run (73.7 Yds/G). They have a formidable group of linebackers who will pay a lot of attention to Bell, but the Jets' star is embracing the chance to match up with the best.

"I just feel like each and every game I have to put everything on the line and play hard," he said. "It's going to be a fun game and I think we have a really great opportunity to shock the world in a sense. It's going to be fun."

Related Content

news

What's Your Major Jets Headline Out of The NFL League Meetings?

Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, Woody Johnson Spoke to Media; Green & White Ready to Strike if Opportunity Is There
news

Draft Preview | Quarterbacks: Will Any Signal-Callers Be Taken in Round 1?

With Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco Locked In, Jets Likely to Be Spectators on Draft Weekend
news

The Great Green & White Kicking Battle of '22 Quickly Takes Shape

3 Areas Where Greg Zuerlein & Eddy Piñeiro Will Be Measured Against Each Other in the Coming Weeks & Months
news

DL Solomon Thomas Explains Why Jets Were 'the Team I Really Wanted'

He Rejoins Robert Saleh to Help a 'Young, Hungry Team' Continue Building Toward a Championship Level
news

Where Are They Now: Blake Galvin

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from Boston College
news

Notebook | New NFL Rule Opens Another Avenue for Minorities to Be Head Coaches

GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Changing 1 Jets Drive Into an Appealing Destination
news

NFL Approves Giving Both Teams a Possession in Overtime...for Playoffs Only

League Votes 29-3 to Change Procedure for Postseason but Not Regular-Season Games, Beginning This Year
news

Jets Sign DL Solomon Thomas

No. 3 Overall Pick in 2017 Played Under Robert Saleh with 49ers
news

GM Joe Douglas: Jets 'Need to Be Playing Meaningful Games in December'

GM on Free Agency, Trades, Next Month's Draft: 'If We Do This the Right Way, It Could Be Really Special'
news

Jets Release K Matt Ammendola

Oklahoma State Product Started the First 11 Games of 2021
news

After Pursuit of Tyreek Hill, Jets GM Joe Douglas Remains Ready to Strike

Aligned with HC Robert Saleh, Douglas Will Stay Aggressive  
news

Draft Preview | Edge Rushers, Georgia D-Linemen Figure Prominently in Round 1

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson & Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux Are 1-2 in a Number of Analysts' Early Mocks
Advertising