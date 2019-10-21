RB Le'Veon Bell: Jets Have Great Opportunity to Shock the World

After signing with the Jets in March, RB Le'Veon Bell probably didn't expect his new club would start 1-4. The 27-year-old Bell also likely didn't anticipate that he would be averaging 3.0 yards a carry at this point with his long run being just 13 yards. The holes have been hard to come by for Bell, who has created most of his 256 rush yards after contact. And yet Bell, who has always been able to see daylight when others couldn't, believes the best is ahead for the Jets' rush attack.

"I understand that we're getting better. I can sense it," he told reporters Friday. "Literally at the third, fourth quarter of the Cowboys game, I was feeling it. I was like, 'Okay I'm starting to get some seams, I'm starting to hit some holes,' and now I'm starting to see them. They were prepared for the run because obviously we had to try and run the time out, and we were still able to get some efficient runs. We'll get better. I think as long as I continue to run hard and those guys continue to do their assignments and stay on guys, we'll get better as time goes on."

Bell's 13-yard carry in the third quarter against Dallas was his longest of the season. He had a trifecta of 3-yard gains on the Jets' final possession including a pair that were close to going for far more.