Quinnen Williams: Jets' D-Line Has Potential to 'Be Scary'

Veteran DT Eyes “Aaron Donald Level” After Tying for Team Lead in Sacks

Jul 06, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ2_5645-williams-thumb

The 2022 NFL season will be Quinnen Williams' fourth in the league and his second under head coach Robert Saleh, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

"In Year 2, I feel a huge difference in chemistry and willingness to win," Williams said when the Jets wrapped up June's sessions of OTAs and minicamp. "Everybody wants to be perfect in all we do. C.J. [Mosley] preaches that you can't be perfect, but you can get close to being perfect, and then we could be a pretty good football team. With every rep in practice, we want to be perfect."

Perfection is certainly an ideal, however, being strong, consistent and smart are usually good enough to succeed on any given Sunday. Now entering his fourth season with the Jets after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2019 out of Alabama, Williams finds himself surrounded by an ever-growing cast of co-stars on the defensive line.

General manager Joe Douglas, Ulbrich, Saleh and Whitecotton, who first crossed paths with the current head coach when the two were assistants with Jacksonville, have surrounded Williams with more talent to complement him and John Franklin-Myers. The two d-linemen shared the team lead last season with 6 sacks each (Williams has 15.5 in his NFL career).

Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets in Uniform at Multimedia Day

See some of the best images of the 2022 Jets in uniform at the team's annual multimedia day held at 1 Jets Drive.

DL Quinnen Williams
1 / 56

DL Quinnen Williams

QB Zach Wilson
2 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

TE C.J. Uzomah
3 / 56

TE C.J. Uzomah

LB C.J. Mosley
4 / 56

LB C.J. Mosley

CB D.J. Reed
5 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

OL Laken Tomlinson
6 / 56

OL Laken Tomlinson

TE Tyler Conklin
7 / 56

TE Tyler Conklin

RB Michael Carter
8 / 56

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
9 / 56

CB Michael Carter II

DL Vinny Curry
10 / 56

DL Vinny Curry

WR Denzel Mims
11 / 56

WR Denzel Mims

DL Solomon Thomas
12 / 56

DL Solomon Thomas

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
13 / 56

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

WR Garrett Wilson
14 / 56

WR Garrett Wilson

DE Jermaine Johnson
15 / 56

DE Jermaine Johnson

TE Jeremy Ruckert
16 / 56

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DL Micheal Clemons
17 / 56

DL Micheal Clemons

DL Nathan Shepherd
18 / 56

DL Nathan Shepherd

QB Zach Wilson
19 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

TE C.J. Uzomah
20 / 56

TE C.J. Uzomah

LB Quincy Williams
21 / 56

LB Quincy Williams

CB D.J. Reed
22 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

WR Denzel Mims
23 / 56

WR Denzel Mims

DL Quinnen Williams
24 / 56

DL Quinnen Williams

QB Zach Wilson
25 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

TE C.J. Uzomah
26 / 56

TE C.J. Uzomah

CB D.J. Reed
27 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

S Jason Pinnock
28 / 56

S Jason Pinnock

QB Zach Wilson
29 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

CB D.J. Reed
30 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

TE Tyler Conklin
31 / 56

TE Tyler Conklin

DL Jacob Martin
32 / 56

DL Jacob Martin

QB Zach Wilson
33 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

DL Jacob Martin
34 / 56

DL Jacob Martin

CB D.J. Reed
35 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

TE Jeremy Ruckert
36 / 56

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DE Jermaine Johnson
37 / 56

DE Jermaine Johnson

CB D.J. Reed
38 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

WR Garrett Wilson
39 / 56

WR Garrett Wilson

TE Jeremy Ruckert
40 / 56

TE Jeremy Ruckert

WR Garrett Wilson
41 / 56

WR Garrett Wilson

TE Tyler Conklin
42 / 56

TE Tyler Conklin

CB D.J. Reed
43 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

RB Michael Carter
44 / 56

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
45 / 56

CB Michael Carter II

LB C.J. Mosley
46 / 56

LB C.J. Mosley

DE Jermaine Johnson
47 / 56

DE Jermaine Johnson

LB Quincy Williams
48 / 56

LB Quincy Williams

CB D.J. Reed
49 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

DL Vinny Curry
50 / 56

DL Vinny Curry

LB C.J. Mosley
51 / 56

LB C.J. Mosley

WR Garrett Wilson
52 / 56

WR Garrett Wilson

DE Jermaine Johnson
53 / 56

DE Jermaine Johnson

RB Michael Carter
54 / 56

RB Michael Carter

QB Zach Wilson
55 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

RB Michael Carter
56 / 56

RB Michael Carter

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

One of the men to watch -- closely -- will be DE Carl Lawson, who is coming back from a ruptured Achilles tendon that cost him the entire 2021 season. In free agency, the Jets signed Solomon Thomas and Jacob Martin, and also re-signed Vinny Curry. Then in the draft, the Jets moved back into the first round to pick Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson and then used their final selection in the 2022 NFL draft to take Texas A&M DE Micheal Clemons. Additional depth will come from players like Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Jonathan Marshall and Bryce Huff. It is a promising cast of characters that will likely take some of the pressure off Williams, who has often been the focus of the opposing offensive line.

"I think we could be potentially real good, but we have to keep stacking the days," Williams said. "I speak about it in the room, attention to details and stacking every day. Just because you had a good day on Monday, you can't slack off. Be consistent, pushing yourself every single day is a big thing. If I ran 18 miles an hour, tomorrow I'm trying to push myself to 19. We got some good players, some great players and if we get them to push, we'll be scary."

Last season, Williams dealt with a foot fracture that carried over from 2020, then finished the season with a nagging shoulder injury. All that said, he played in 15 games and took 59% of the defensive snaps, had 53 tackles (36 solo) and 12 QB hits.

"I think Quinnen is ready for a breakout year," said Damien Woody, a former Jets player and current ESPN analyst. "And with John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, [Sheldon] Rankins, this is a very, very deep room."

The Jets recently exercised their fifth-year option on Williams. Whatever the off-the-field situation, the on-the-field situation is clear cut.

"Last year I think I was a good player," he said. "But I want to take it to an elite level, an Aaron Donald level. Having these guys to push me, to help me to get there, that's one of my main goals. I want to be pushing myself every single day, trying to imitate game day every single day. I had a sit down with Coach Saleh and Whiteotton, talking about just getting better and attacking every day. I'm taking a wide-angle approach."

Related Content

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Defensive Line Receives Reinforcements; Carl Lawson Set to Return

GM Joe Douglas Added to Already-Strong Unit in Free Agency and Draft

news

Darrelle Revis Could be Canton-Bound in 2023

Jets CB Eligible for Election to Pro Football Hall of Fame in His First Year of Eligibility

news

Who Is the Most Underappreciated Player on the Jets?

John Franklin-Myers Had Career-High 6 Sacks in 2021

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Plenty of Playmakers at Wide Receiver for QB Zach Wilson

Elijah Moore Looking to Build On Strong Finish to Rookie Season

news

Brant Boyer's Positively Proud of His Specialists

Jets' Young Unit, Which 'Didn't Blink' All Last Year, Is Now Set to Stride into '22

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Pittsburgh Steelers

Green & White Set to Face Roethlisberger's Successor; Sackmaster T.J. Watt

news

Which Jets Offseason Move Did NFL Network Consider Under the Radar?

D.J. Reed Played for Robert Saleh with 49ers in 2018 and 2019 Before Signing with Seahawks

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson & Co. Travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 1

news

Who Will Lead the Jets in Touchdowns During the 2022 Season?

Reporters Weigh-In On Which Offensive Weapon Will Visit the End Zone the Most

news

Jets TE Tyler Conklin: 'We Have So Much Talent'

Former Viking Says QB Zach Wilson Has 'a Quick Release and Is Super Athletic'

news

Jets Nominated for 13 New York Emmy Awards

Winners of the 65th New York Emmy Awards Will Be Announced in October

Advertising