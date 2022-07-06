Quinnen Williams: Jets' D-Line Has Potential to 'Be Scary'

One of the men to watch -- closely -- will be DE Carl Lawson, who is coming back from a ruptured Achilles tendon that cost him the entire 2021 season. In free agency, the Jets signed Solomon Thomas and Jacob Martin, and also re-signed Vinny Curry. Then in the draft, the Jets moved back into the first round to pick Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson and then used their final selection in the 2022 NFL draft to take Texas A&M DE Micheal Clemons. Additional depth will come from players like Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Jonathan Marshall and Bryce Huff. It is a promising cast of characters that will likely take some of the pressure off Williams, who has often been the focus of the opposing offensive line.

"I think we could be potentially real good, but we have to keep stacking the days," Williams said. "I speak about it in the room, attention to details and stacking every day. Just because you had a good day on Monday, you can't slack off. Be consistent, pushing yourself every single day is a big thing. If I ran 18 miles an hour, tomorrow I'm trying to push myself to 19. We got some good players, some great players and if we get them to push, we'll be scary."

Last season, Williams dealt with a foot fracture that carried over from 2020, then finished the season with a nagging shoulder injury. All that said, he played in 15 games and took 59% of the defensive snaps, had 53 tackles (36 solo) and 12 QB hits.

"I think Quinnen is ready for a breakout year," said Damien Woody, a former Jets player and current ESPN analyst. "And with John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, [Sheldon] Rankins, this is a very, very deep room."

The Jets recently exercised their fifth-year option on Williams. Whatever the off-the-field situation, the on-the-field situation is clear cut.