Free Agency

Presented by

Quincy Williams Hopes to Take His Game to Another Level 

Veteran Jets LB Re-signed with Green and White, Will Remain on Defense with Younger Brother

Mar 28, 2023 at 08:30 AM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

20221218-Jets Vs Lions Full Take-165-quincy-thumb

After experiencing a career breakthrough with the Jets in 2021-22, Quincy Williams wanted to remain with his football family and his younger brother, Jets 2022 Team MVP Quinnen Williams.

"I had three factors," Williams said when asked about what played a role in his return. "But most important was my brother. I enjoyed playing with him. It was really a lot of fun. We had a lot of conversations. Now, when wea are at home, we have a lot to talk about with family and stuff like that. So just having those memories together."

Williams was a big part of the defense that made the jump from 32nd in yards allowed to 4th in 2022.

"Last year was more like a restart for us," Williams said. "So last offseason when we got a lot of guys and made a lot of moves during the season and stuff, it was a whole different defense. I loved that. It was just something that we just started though, so I wanted to come back to see that through. That was the biggest thing."

Last season, Williams totaled 106 tackles, 3 sacks and 12 TFL. Having posted consecutive 100-tackle season for the first time in his career, Williams is also one of 22 players with 100+ tackles in each of the last two seasons. He credits that success to the rest of the linebacker group, and position coach Mike Rutenberg.

"I came into the league with a lot of athletic ability, but I wasn't a student of the game and I was moving to a new position," Williams said. "Coach Rudy was my first coach coming in, and he was just really patient with me. I just credit it to the hard work of those guys putting into me and then me just listening and taking what they said. But I promise, they're the ones that made me who I am basically."

Williams and C.J. Mosley became one of eight LB pairs to each record 100+ tackles, the only duo with back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons, and one of 23 linebacker pairings to achieve that feat since 2000.

"That you can always take your game to the next level, really," Williams said about what Mosley instilled in him. "That's the biggest thing we talked about all the time. Plus, Kwon always just saying, let's just go be legendary."

Williams, a third-round pick of Jacksonville in 2019 out of Murray State, has found in his comfort zone and he's working on an advanced degree in New York.

"Sky's the limit, really," Williams said. "I feel like in my second year here, with the same coach, staff, same team, same scheme, it really let me take it off. Now it's my third year coming in. So now it's not learning the playbook, not learning to players, now it's what we call Football 501. We're working on where can I steal a nugget here or where can I steal a play here. Just taking my football IQ to another level."

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: Jets WR Allen Lazard Is 'Only Going to Get Better'

HC Talks About the Green & White's WR Moves; Addresses Possibility of Adding Odell Beckham Jr.

news

What Did Joe Douglas Say About a Potential Jets-Packers Trade?

Jets GM Discusses Team's Interest in Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson's Trade Request

news

HC Robert Saleh 'Confident' Things Will Work Out in Jets' QB Plan

Saleh Says the Jets Are on the Right Track

news

Robert Saleh Likes the Progress His Rehabbing O-Linemen Are Making

But Coach Says 'There's Still Work to Be Done' in the Unit that Will Protect the QB, Open Holes for the RBs

news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Pass Rusher at No. 13

Nolan Smith Has 20 Sacks in Collegiate Career; Broderick Jones, Peter Skoronski Other Picks for Green & White

news

What Has Stood Out About the Jets' Moves in the New League Year?

Green & White Add to the WR Room with Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman

news

Newest Addition to Jets Offense: Speed Game of Mecole Hardman Jr.

Free Agent WR Says Whoever His QB, He Wants to 'Start Playing Freely and Show Everybody What I Can Do'

news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

news

Jets Re-Sign OL Adam Pankey

Veteran Spent Most of 2022 Season on Green & White Practice Squad

news

Jets Add Free Agent Speedster Mecole Hardman to Their WR Corps

Scored 23 TDs 4 Different Ways, Earned 2 Super Bowl Rings in His 4 Seasons with Chiefs

news

Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland, Swap Day 2 Selections with Browns

In Two Season with Green & White, former Ole Miss Wideout Had 80 Catches for 984 Yards & 6 TDs

Advertising