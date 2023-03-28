Quincy Williams Hopes to Take His Game to Another Level 

After experiencing a career breakthrough with the Jets in 2021-22, Quincy Williams wanted to remain with his football family and his younger brother, Jets 2022 Team MVP Quinnen Williams.

"I had three factors," Williams said when asked about what played a role in his return. "But most important was my brother. I enjoyed playing with him. It was really a lot of fun. We had a lot of conversations. Now, when wea are at home, we have a lot to talk about with family and stuff like that. So just having those memories together."

Williams was a big part of the defense that made the jump from 32nd in yards allowed to 4th in 2022.

"Last year was more like a restart for us," Williams said. "So last offseason when we got a lot of guys and made a lot of moves during the season and stuff, it was a whole different defense. I loved that. It was just something that we just started though, so I wanted to come back to see that through. That was the biggest thing."

Last season, Williams totaled 106 tackles, 3 sacks and 12 TFL. Having posted consecutive 100-tackle season for the first time in his career, Williams is also one of 22 players with 100+ tackles in each of the last two seasons. He credits that success to the rest of the linebacker group, and position coach Mike Rutenberg.