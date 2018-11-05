Quincy Enunwa Returns to Provide Some Sparks for Jets

Quincy Enunwa had a straightforward response when asked how he felt after the Jets' 13-6 loss at Miami on Sunday.

"I felt good," Enunwa said. "I did my best to try to help the team out, and I'm hoping to kind of continue that throughout the year."

Typical "Q." Even though head coach Todd Bowles thought it was a remarkable comeback for Enunwa just to make it on the field after sitting out the previous two games with a bad ankle sprain, Quincy wasn't worried about his no doubt still achy ankle but about giving his team a boost.

In fact, he did a lot to try to lift the Jets past the Dolphins. His final receiving line — three catches for 40 yards — tells only part of the story:

■ Catch No. 1, with 30 seconds to play in the first half, was a tough little out route for 8 yards. It cut the distance of Jason Myers' first field goal try from 56 yards to 48. Myers put the ball through and the Jets trailed, 6-3, at the half.

■ Catch No 2, with 8½ minutes to play, was an outstanding leaping grab of a high Sam Darnold throw over the middle against tight coverage from rookie CB Cornell Armstrong. It converted a third-and-2 situation and moved the Jets into Miami territory before they stalled and Myers came on for his 56-yarder to make it a one-score game again at 13-6.