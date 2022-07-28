QB Zach Wilson Improved Physically and Mentally to Start Training Camp, 'Not Stressing Too Much'

Second-Year QB Confident and Focused on Spreading the Ball to New Weapons C.J. Uzomah, Garrett Wilson

Jul 28, 2022 at 08:57 AM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

As a rookie, the arrival at training camp created nerves for Zach Wilson. But at the first day of camp practice in 2022, the 22-year-old displayed a stress-free, focused attitude.

"(Training camp) is about how can I keep improving, and then not stressing too much about the season coming up, the expectations and all that," said Wilson, who was wearing an "All Gas No Brake" t-shirt. "It is just about how can I keep improving day by day and trusting the guys around me and to get them the football. Be consistent, throw good balls and be smart."

Late in his rookie season, Wilson hit his stride. Following his return from a knee injury in Week 11, Wilson tossed five touchdowns, ran for four and was intercepted twice over the final seven games.

The unknown is known as Wilson enters year two with the Jets under Robert Saleh and running OC Mike LaFleur's system.

"I think really you are more relaxed, and you have a better understanding of your job," Wilson said. "Even when I make a mistake, I can correct myself now for the most part.

"I am excited to be here and really just focused on football and I have never mentally felt like I was in a better spot than now."

Additionally, after entering last year 207-208 pounds, Wilson also feels better physically, arriving at 217-218.

"I am trying to maintain that (weight) and eat healthy during this training camp," he said. "To keep the weight up is the goal."

There were no pads during Wednesday's brief first session, but Wilson got reps throwing to a mix of new receivers added to the roster during the offseason, including WR Garrett Wilson, the 10th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and former Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah.

Wilson found the rookie streaking up the sideline for a leaping catch and connected with Uzomah for a pair of dump-offs in front of the linebackers, part of Wilson's plan to "do his job" and "let the offense take care of itself."

"I got to do my 1/11th of my job and everything else takes care of itself," he said. "That is all I have to focus on is, what is my job on this play and how can I make sure I get that done."

Despite spending some time with Uzomah and Garrett Wilson during the offseason, including running drills and bonding in Idaho, the signal-caller was delighted to find the new additions on the fields of the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

"You could see these guys on day one jumping off the page," he said. "I am excited that we got to spend some time together because you really got to see it there to. We had a good amount of time bonding together. So, my job is to get the ball in their hands. Those guys are extremely talented."

Saleh showed up at the microphone with a shirt reading "Positive Vibes Only," and that is what he brought when talking about his first summer impression of Wilson.

"For his age and where he comes from, a tight knit family, I think he is very mature and very wise and he is very thoughtful," Saleh said

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the First Practice of 2022 Jets Training Camp

See the Green & White on the field for the first time at 2022 Training Camp.

