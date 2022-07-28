QB Zach Wilson Improved Physically and Mentally to Start Training Camp, 'Not Stressing Too Much'

Additionally, after entering last year 207-208 pounds, Wilson also feels better physically, arriving at 217-218.

"I am trying to maintain that (weight) and eat healthy during this training camp," he said. "To keep the weight up is the goal."

There were no pads during Wednesday's brief first session, but Wilson got reps throwing to a mix of new receivers added to the roster during the offseason, including WR Garrett Wilson, the 10th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and former Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah.

Wilson found the rookie streaking up the sideline for a leaping catch and connected with Uzomah for a pair of dump-offs in front of the linebackers, part of Wilson's plan to "do his job" and "let the offense take care of itself."

"I got to do my 1/11th of my job and everything else takes care of itself," he said. "That is all I have to focus on is, what is my job on this play and how can I make sure I get that done."

Despite spending some time with Uzomah and Garrett Wilson during the offseason, including running drills and bonding in Idaho, the signal-caller was delighted to find the new additions on the fields of the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

"You could see these guys on day one jumping off the page," he said. "I am excited that we got to spend some time together because you really got to see it there to. We had a good amount of time bonding together. So, my job is to get the ball in their hands. Those guys are extremely talented."

Saleh showed up at the microphone with a shirt reading "Positive Vibes Only," and that is what he brought when talking about his first summer impression of Wilson.