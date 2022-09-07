QB Joe Flacco Hopes He Can Bring Out the Best in the Young Jets

Back in 2010 in the Jets' first regular-season game at MetLife Stadium, it was Flacco and the Ravens winning the game, 10-9. Overall, as a starter in the regular season Flacco owns a 98-78 record, 8-4 in season openers.

"There are some players that are still there," Flacco said. "But if you're talking about the bulk of my career, and the guys that I actually played with, in terms of that it's a completely new football team. It's just the same organization. So you know, sometimes we make too big of a deal out of these things and stuff like that. Guys switch teams all the time. You know, I think I'm a quarterback so obviously it's a little bit different for whatever reason. And Coach [John] Harbaugh is still there, but a lot of the coaching staff is probably pretty similar."

Flacco, 37, last played with the Ravens in the 2018 season before spending a season with the Denver Broncos before joining the Jets in 2020, leaving for Philadelphia for part of the 2021 season, then taking a trip back up the New Jersey Turnpike in a trade with the Eagles late last October.

"In this situation, I actually do really look forward to it," Flacco said. "I feel like I'd like the situation of being that guy. I hope that people will look at me and say 'O.K., and Joe's in the huddle and we're good.' And that allows them to move on to the next play. Ultimately, in a football game there's going to be things that happen, and you have to have something to ground you. So I hope that I can be that guy, obviously there's time to push those guys and get them in order to get the best out of them because they're going to be going through things mentally that may slow them down because they're thinking too much. And you have to be able to push them through those things."

Flacco finds himself behind an offensive line that is still getting acclimated to playing together while, at the skill positions, rookies like WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall will be playing their first NFL game that counts in the standings. Flacco is aware that he's that old dude to some of his younger teammates,