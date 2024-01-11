Which Jets Received the Highest Pro Football Focus Grades?

The Jets' 2023 season ended last Sunday with the Green & White's victory over Patriots in Week 18. Here is a look at which Jets players (min. 400 snaps) received the highest grades from Pro Football Focus. A full list of the PFF grades can be found here.
DL Quinnen Williams – 90.6
For the second-straight season, PFF gave Jets Pro Bowl DL Quinnen Williams the highest grade on the team and a score of 90-plus. Williams registered his lowest sack total (5.5) since his rookie season, but he was the No. 14-rated defender and No. 3-rated interior lineman. Williams posted 11 tackles for loss, 1 less than his career-high, and received a 90.4 run defense grade, which ranks first among interior D-Linemen.
In single-game grades, Williams was not below 60 once this past season and registered 6 games of 80-plus. He obtained a score of 90.2 twice, once against the Bills in Week 1 and against the Falcons in Week 13. In addition, PFF named Williams to their NFL All-Pro Second Team for the second-consecutive season.
CB Sauce Gardner – 88.6
The top-rated CB last season (87.9)Sauce Gardner improved by 0.7 with a grade of 88.6 this season, good for the 28th-highest-rated defender in the NFL. Despite an improved grade, Gardner was the No. 3-highest-rated CB. He posted a 91.0 coverage grade, as well, which was fourth-best in the league and second among corners.
Gardner started all 17 games this season and received 3 single-game grades of 80-plus and 6 of 75-plus. Against the Cowboys in Week 2, he was graded at 82.8, his season high. For the second-straight season, PFF named Gardner a First Team All-Pro.
Take a look through some of the best photos throughout the Jets 2023 season.
RB Breece Hall – 84.3
In his first season back from a torn ACL, which he sustained in Week 7 of 2022, RB Breece Hall looked as good as ever and PFF agreed, giving him a grade of 84.3 on offense. Hall was the 26th-highest-rated skill player and 10th RB. In addition, he became the highest graded Jets RB since PFF started grading players in 2006 and the highest-rated offensive player for the Green & White since WR Brandon Marshall in 2015.
Hall had 3 games with a grade of 80-plus, including a season-high 84.0 against the Browns in Week 17 and 82.7 in Week 18 vs New England. Hall posted a receiving grade of 88.9 and rushing score of 80.2 making him and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey the only players in the NFL with rushing and receiving grades of 80-plus. Hall finished the season with 1,585 scrimmage yards (994 rushing and 591 receiving), 9 total touchdowns and 76 receptions.
Edge Rusher Jermaine Johnson – 83.0
In his second season in the NFL, Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson took a leap, totaling 7.5 sacks and received a defensive grade of 83.0 from PFF, 11.3 points better than his rookie season (71.7). He was the No. 19-rated edge rusher in the league and No. 2-rated edge from the 2022 NFL Draft behind the Lions Aidan Hutchinson (91.0). In addition, he had the highest pass coverage grade in the league,95.1.
In single games, Johnson surpassed 80 five times and 90 twice. He scored a 90.8 against the Browns in Week 17 and 90.4 in Week 5 against the Broncos. 83.0 is the highest grade for a Jets edge rusher in a season since Sione Pouha in 2011 (83.7).
LB C.J. Mosley – 82.9
Jets captain C.J. Mosley registered his third-straight 150-plus tackle season with 152 and PFF gave him a career-best 82.9 defensive grade. This season was the sixth time Mosley finished a season with a grade of 70-plus. In 2023, he was the No. 3-rated LB and No. 10coverage LB (90.6), both with a minimum of 900 snaps.
Mosley had6 games with a grade of 80-plus and 2 of 90-plus including a 93.0 in the Jets' upset win over the Eagles, 20-14, in Week 6. PFF named him to their NFL All-Pro Second Team for the first time in his career.