Which Jets Received the Highest Pro Football Focus Grades?

RB Breece Hall – 84.3

In his first season back from a torn ACL, which he sustained in Week 7 of 2022, RB Breece Hall looked as good as ever and PFF agreed, giving him a grade of 84.3 on offense. Hall was the 26th-highest-rated skill player and 10th RB. In addition, he became the highest graded Jets RB since PFF started grading players in 2006 and the highest-rated offensive player for the Green & White since WR Brandon Marshall in 2015.

Hall had 3 games with a grade of 80-plus, including a season-high 84.0 against the Browns in Week 17 and 82.7 in Week 18 vs New England. Hall posted a receiving grade of 88.9 and rushing score of 80.2 making him and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey the only players in the NFL with rushing and receiving grades of 80-plus. Hall finished the season with 1,585 scrimmage yards (994 rushing and 591 receiving), 9 total touchdowns and 76 receptions.

Edge Rusher Jermaine Johnson – 83.0

In his second season in the NFL, Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson took a leap, totaling 7.5 sacks and received a defensive grade of 83.0 from PFF, 11.3 points better than his rookie season (71.7). He was the No. 19-rated edge rusher in the league and No. 2-rated edge from the 2022 NFL Draft behind the Lions Aidan Hutchinson (91.0). In addition, he had the highest pass coverage grade in the league,95.1.

In single games, Johnson surpassed 80 five times and 90 twice. He scored a 90.8 against the Browns in Week 17 and 90.4 in Week 5 against the Broncos. 83.0 is the highest grade for a Jets edge rusher in a season since Sione Pouha in 2011 (83.7).

LB C.J. Mosley – 82.9

Jets captain C.J. Mosley registered his third-straight 150-plus tackle season with 152 and PFF gave him a career-best 82.9 defensive grade. This season was the sixth time Mosley finished a season with a grade of 70-plus. In 2023, he was the No. 3-rated LB and No. 10coverage LB (90.6), both with a minimum of 900 snaps.