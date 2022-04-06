OTAs Can't Arrive Soon Enough for Re-Signed Jets FB Nick Bawden

He's Ready to Contribute Any Way He's Asked & Loves What the Team Has Been Doing This Offseason

Apr 06, 2022 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ2_0969_1-bawden-thumb

If Nick Bawden needed a quick occupational switch, he might fit right in with the Jets beat reporters who were doing the same thing he was doing during the first week of the NFL's free agency signing period last month.

"I was looking at Twitter every day for those first few days," Bawden told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen last week. "I was getting fired up seeing texts from people. The Jets have been doing a great job this offseason. I can't wait to see where the draft takes us, and it's going to be nice having everybody back together again at OTAs."

Bawden wasn't slyly slipping in a reference to his own return to the Green & White, but he could have been. The fifth-year fullback, who was cut by Detroit in June and signed with the Jets' practice squad in late September, re-signed March 23 to stay with the offense and the program that he's gotten to appreciate.

"It's just about trying to find the right guys coming in that can project that next level, to where we want to take this organization," he said. "Coach Saleh and his staff have done an amazing job. I've felt nothing but warmth and energy here."

The Jets clearly had similar feelings. Bawden is the kind of player who many fans don't take note of — until he pops up on their radar screens with a big play.

Such was the case in his second Jets game, at MetLife against Miami with Joe Flacco at quarterback the game before Zach Wilson returned from his knee injury. On second-and-9, Bawden lined up in the left slot, put a wiggle on the Dolphins DB, ran a post, caught Flacco's 10-yard slingshot and turned it into a 20-yard completion. It was his career-long reception and the longest pass play involving a Jets fullback since Tommy Bohanon teamed with Ryan Fitzpatrick on a 23-yarder in 2015.

"I had fun catching the ball over the middle from Joe there," he recalled. "But I'm down for whatever Mike [LaFleur] has dialed up. I'm fired up to get going."

In fact, that was the only offensive touch the Jets offensive coordinator dialed up for his fullback all season. But Bawden still was in demand, in a COVID kind of way. He was a practice-squad elevation for the Buffalo and Miami games before he was signed to the active roster in late November. He wound up playing in the Jets' last nine games, totaling 57 offensive snaps and even getting a start against Tampa Bay. And his 166 special teams snaps were third-most on the team in that span behind only Del'Shawn Phillips and Justin Hardee.

It's Bawden's desire to handle whatever is thrown his way, plus his infectious team personality, that has him champing at the bit for the offseason strength and conditioning program and OTAs to begin.

"This market's incredible," the young bopper from San Diego said. "These fans deserve a winning franchise. I know everybody in this building is working toward that and I know there's no wavering on that at all. Everybody's just trying to be patient, waiting to get back."

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

Related Content

news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Aid Ukranian Relief Efforts

$100,000 A Month Will Be Given to Various Charities
news

Tackle Greg Senat, a Native New Yorker, Returns to Jets

Green & White Originally Acquired Him off Waivers from Colts Before Season Finale at Bills
news

Jets to Host Free Draft Party at MetLife Stadium on April 28

Free Draft T-Shirt for First 5,000 Fans, Player Autographs, Locker Room Tours, Live Music and More
news

Draft Preview | Trio of Bulldog Linebackers Could Be Selected in First 2 Days 

Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean Headline 'Backers; Handful of Senior Bowl Prospects in the Mix to Be Selected 
news

Jets Release Veteran Tight End Ryan Griffin

In 3 Seasons with the Green & White He Had 70 Catches for 667 Yards and 7 TDs
news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs
news

What's Your Major Jets Headline Out of The NFL League Meetings?

Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, Woody Johnson Spoke to Media; Green & White Ready to Strike if Opportunity Is There
news

Draft Preview | Quarterbacks: Will Any Signal-Callers Be Taken in Round 1?

With Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco Locked In, Jets Likely to Be Spectators on Draft Weekend
news

The Great Green & White Kicking Battle of '22 Quickly Takes Shape

3 Areas Where Greg Zuerlein & Eddy Piñeiro Will Be Measured Against Each Other in the Coming Weeks & Months
news

DL Solomon Thomas Explains Why Jets Were 'the Team I Really Wanted'

He Rejoins Robert Saleh to Help a 'Young, Hungry Team' Continue Building Toward a Championship Level
news

Where Are They Now: Blake Galvin

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from Boston College
Advertising