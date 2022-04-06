OTAs Can't Arrive Soon Enough for Re-Signed Jets FB Nick Bawden

Such was the case in his second Jets game, at MetLife against Miami with Joe Flacco at quarterback the game before Zach Wilson returned from his knee injury. On second-and-9, Bawden lined up in the left slot, put a wiggle on the Dolphins DB, ran a post, caught Flacco's 10-yard slingshot and turned it into a 20-yard completion. It was his career-long reception and the longest pass play involving a Jets fullback since Tommy Bohanon teamed with Ryan Fitzpatrick on a 23-yarder in 2015.

"I had fun catching the ball over the middle from Joe there," he recalled. "But I'm down for whatever Mike [LaFleur] has dialed up. I'm fired up to get going."

In fact, that was the only offensive touch the Jets offensive coordinator dialed up for his fullback all season. But Bawden still was in demand, in a COVID kind of way. He was a practice-squad elevation for the Buffalo and Miami games before he was signed to the active roster in late November. He wound up playing in the Jets' last nine games, totaling 57 offensive snaps and even getting a start against Tampa Bay. And his 166 special teams snaps were third-most on the team in that span behind only Del'Shawn Phillips and Justin Hardee.

It's Bawden's desire to handle whatever is thrown his way, plus his infectious team personality, that has him champing at the bit for the offseason strength and conditioning program and OTAs to begin.