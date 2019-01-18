O-Line Review: Jets Had Highs & Lows in the Trenches

Another Inconsistent Year

The 2018 Jets offensive line shared some traits with the lines from the previous two seasons. There were some excellent rushing games, as in both preceding seasons, with the 169 yards in the season opener at Detroit a tasty appetizer and Game 5 against Denver the satisfying main course.

Isaiah Crowell ran for a franchise-record 219 yards that day while the overall ground game totaled 323 yards — the best total ever in a Jets home game — at 8.5 yards/carry — the second-best one-game average in franchise history.

The pass protection also had some solid outings, similar to 2016. The no sacks of Sam Darnold at Buffalo was a big part of the Jets' 27-23 comeback win that day, and the blockers yielded only one sack vs. the Broncos.

But injuries played almost as large a role as they did in '16, when four starters ended the season on Injured Reserve. This past season both LG James Carpenter and RT Brandon Shell didn't make it for the whole schedule while Spencer Long's multiple midseason injuries shook up the interior line until Long finished stronger at LG and Jonotthan Harrison started at C for eight of the last nine games.

Even more damaging to the running game as any week-to-week OL juggling were the injuries that ended Bilal Powell's season after seven games and Isaiah Crowell's after 13. As a result, Jets backs suffered too many first contacts behind the line and mediocre run rankings of 27th with 101.4 yards/game and 29th with 3.96 yards/carry.