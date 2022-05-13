Noting Every Game on the Jets' 2022 Schedule

Every Jets opponent in the 17-game 2022 season ahead carries with it potential storylines plus loads of Green & White rivalry trivia. Here are some notes on the Jets schedule just released by the NFL:

Welcome to Our House: The Jets get a season opener at home again. They received seven straight season openers at home from 2010-16, then in the past seven years they celebrated opening day at MetLife only once, in the 2019 squeaker loss to the Bills. QB Lamar Jackson, healthy again, will test the Jets at MLS but how will he hold up vs. the rejuvenated pass rush featuring Carl Lawson, draft picks Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons, and inside returnees Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers?

Week 2, Game 2 | Sept. 18 @ 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns

Even Steven Cleveland?: The Jets have the opportunity in this game, possibly against QB Deshaun Watson, acquired in the March trade with Houston, to even a lot of scores. They could improve their regular-season record at Cleveland to 9-9. With a 5-5 mark vs. the Browns at home, the Jets' overall record would also reach .500 at 14-14. And they would improve to 1-1 all-time vs. Watson.

Bengal Tamers: With their 34-31 home win over Cincinnati last year, the Jets in their 11 Meadowlands meetings since 1984 have outscored the Bengals 295-185. That's because they've won 10 of the 11, with the only loss coming by a point on opening day 2016. Lawson sat out last year's game vs. his former team but this year will try to plant Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow in the MetLife turf once or twice for old time's sake.

Week 4, Game 4 | Oct. 2 @ 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh Steelers