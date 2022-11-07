Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'This Is Not an Off Week'

Laken Tomlinson and O-Line Imposed Their Will; DE Bryce Huff Calm Before Strip Sack

Nov 07, 2022 at 05:44 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_1259-notebook-thumb

As the Jets embark on their bye week, head coach Robert Saleh had a few suggestions for his players young and old: Limit your time on the beach, leave those Doritos in the cabinet and have a beer, or two -- but that's it.

"This is not a week off," Saleh told reporters on Monday, the day after his exciting and evolving team dispatched the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium. "It's a week to get away from the building, from the coaches, to get away from the physical aspect. As far as regenerating mentally, that is not off-message. Continue to take care of your body so we can attack the second half [which opens at New England on Nov. 19]. I've seen players destroy their seasons because they went to the beach and ate nachos and ruined their entire season. The main thing is their bodies, don't waste days and come back ready."

The Green & White group of young players, particularly rookies like Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson and Garrett Wilson, have been making strong contributions. Gardner came up with a key interception, his second of the season, off Josh Allen; using his speed Johnson ran down Allen in the flat for a key sack (one of 5 by the Jets defense); and Wilson led the team's receivers with 8 catches for 92 yards.

"They're doing a fantastic job, playing opportunistic," Saleh said of his young dudes. "They bring a lot of juice, and they are not jaded by the NFL. Every first down is the biggest thing, and when you have that vibe it's contagious."

He added: "Bye week is perfect timing [for them] because this is usually when college season ends. Hopefully, they don't hit the wall."

With a 6-3 record after 9 games (2 more wins than in Saleh's first season at the Jets helm), the Green & White trail first-place Buffalo by a half-game in the AFC East (tied with Miami). For Jets Nation, thoughts have turned to a possible berth in the postseason tournament. But as Saleh likes to say, it's important for his players to keep "the main thing the main thing."

"It's been fun," he said. "Obviously, the first half of the year, even the most optimistic Jets fan wouldn't have had us at 6-3, but at the same time, we have a great opportunity coming up in the second half of the season, but that's going to require a mindset of just resetting every single day and treating every moment like a championship moment and staying true to what we've been able to do.

"It's attacking this bye week and coming back next week and attacking the week heading up to New England. So, while what's happened in the past, which is the first nine games of the season, and it's been awesome and it's fun and it's cool to get all of those affirmations, it doesn't mean anything if we don't attack the second half in the same exact manner."

He said he's aware of the buzz around 1 Jets Drive and throughout the New York/New Jersey area, with the two local NFL teams playing beyond early expectations.

"It's fun, but at the same time, just as quickly as we've been able to create buzz, we can easily create negative buzz," Saleh said. "I've said it a million times, reading old Bill Parcells' books and euphoria and disaster is New York is the best definition of New York, and it's really every market in the country now with social media. When you win, you're a winner. When you lose, you're a loser, but at the same time, you got to focus on the moment. It's exciting, but you know how quickly it can change if we can't keep and sustain what we're doing."

Gallery | All of the Best Postgame Photos from the Win Over the Bills

See the top images from the field and locker room after the 20-17 win against the Bills.

E_SZ3_2895
1 / 55
E_SZ3_2506
2 / 55
E_SZ3_3002
3 / 55
E_SZ3_2858
4 / 55
E_SZ3_2831
5 / 55
E_SZ3_2683
6 / 55
E_SZ3_2826
7 / 55
E_SZ3_2539
8 / 55
E_SZ3_2664
9 / 55
E_SZ3_2710
10 / 55
E_SZ3_2734
11 / 55
E_SZ3_2601
12 / 55
E_SZ3_2544
13 / 55
E_SS1_0257
14 / 55
E_SS1_0191
15 / 55
E_SS1_0613
16 / 55
E_SS1_0632
17 / 55
E_SS1_0529
18 / 55
E_SS1_0415
19 / 55
E_SS1_0483
20 / 55
E_SS1_0391
21 / 55
E_SS1_0441
22 / 55
E_SS1_0547
23 / 55
E_SS1_0316
24 / 55
E_DC105897-new
25 / 55
E_DC106267
26 / 55
E_DC106173
27 / 55
E_SS1_0278
28 / 55
E_SS1_0292
29 / 55
E_DC105945
30 / 55
E_SZ3_2758
31 / 55
E_DC105989-new
32 / 55
E_DC106130NEW
33 / 55
E_DC105966NEW
34 / 55
E_DC106008NEW
35 / 55
E_SS3_1160
36 / 55
E_SS3_0636
37 / 55
E_SS1_0747
38 / 55
E_SS3_1355
39 / 55
E_SS3_1277
40 / 55
E_SS3_0898
41 / 55
E_SS3_1032
42 / 55
E_SS3_0761
43 / 55
E_SS3_0795
44 / 55
E_SS3_0869
45 / 55
E_SS3_0529
46 / 55
E_SS1_0799
47 / 55
E_SS3_0471
48 / 55
E_SS1_0904
49 / 55
E_SS1_0995
50 / 55
E_SS1_0844
51 / 55
E_SS1_0848
52 / 55
E_SS1_0946
53 / 55
E_SS1_0775
54 / 55
E_SS1_0814
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Laken Tomlinson and O-Line Were Rockin' the Rock
On an offensive line that has been nicked by injuries and put through the ringer, left guard Laken Tomlinson has been a study in consistency and stamina. Tomlinson, 30, was signed in free agency after two seasons in Detroit and then five in San Francisco. So far through nine games, Tomlinson has not missed a snap. And on Sunday in the Jets' upset of Buffalo, he had a front-row seat to the Jets spectacular final drive that covered 86 yards in 13 plays and ate up 6:10 of clock time. On that drive, the Jets first eight plays were runs.

"It was a great feeling, just going out there imposing your will, running the rock," Tomlinson said on Monday. "It was real cool the way the guys [RBs Michael Carter and James Robinson] took good care of the ball. The guys up front we were rocking off the ball."

Tomlinson and another veteran, Duane Brown, are charged with protecting QB Zach Wilsons' blindside. On the right side, he's witnessed injuries to Mekhi Becton in training camp and to Alijah Vera-Tucker a couple of weeks ago. But their absence has opened opportunities first for rookie Max Mitchell (who has been out with a knee injury) and lately for Nate Herbig, who Tomlinson said his teammates call Nasty Nate.

"He's doing real well for himself, we're fortunate to have in the room," Tomlinson said. "He's always out there trying to dump somebody. He's a good player and is doing real well for us.

"He's a really cool guy in the meeting room. The guys love him when he goes out there excited, he brings nastiness to the O-line which we love. We're happy to have someone like that in the room."

Bryce Huff Comes Up Big
Defensive end Bryce Huff has emerged as a situational player along the Jets' defensive line. And on Sunday, when the situation presented itself Huff was up for the task.

After the Jets drove 86 yards and took the lead, 20-17, over Buffalo on a Greg Zuerlein field goal, the Bills and QB Josh Allen had 1:43 to try to tie or win the game. With Buffalo out of timeouts and facing second-and-2 at their 33, Huff muscled into the backfield and strip-sacked Allen. Buffalo recovered the ball, but ran out of time after two passes fell incomplete.

"Honestly in the moment, I felt more calm than I expected," he said on Monday. "Before we lined up, I knew what was on the line. Just go out there and win my one-on-one and get to the quarterback."

Huff took only 16 snaps (26%) against the Bills, but he made one of them a key play in the win that leaves the Jets a half-game behind Buffalo heading into a bye week.

Speaking of the defense, Huff said: "We're really violent, definitely, full of speed with playmakers across the board. Every time we're on the field we expect to make something happen and get the ball to the offense.

"It feels good being 6-3, but we know we have to focus on the process and keep grinding and be prepared on Sundays."

Related Content

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Buffalo Bills

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 20-17 Victory Over Buffalo

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Victory Over the Bills

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 20-17 Home Win Over Buffalo.

news

3 Takeaways Jets-Bills | D.J. Reed Playing at 'All-Pro' Level

Green & White Run Season-High 34 Attempts; Special Teams Overcome Adversity

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Had 'Gritty' Performance in Win vs. Bills

HC Robert Saleh on the Rookie: "He's Going to Be Sore Tomorrow"

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Victory Over the Bills?

Six on Offense, Four on Defense Register Most Playing Time

news

In Crunch Time, Jets Offense Didn't Flinch & Imposed Its Will on the Bills

Michael Carter: Ten of Their Plays to Go-Ahead FG Were Runs Through Holes That 'We Hit With Bad Intention'

news

Jets-Bills Game Recap | Jets, Zach Wilson Rush to Great 20-17 Victory over Josh Allen & Bills

Bounce Back from Patriots Loss with Rocking Win at MetLife to Move Within a Half-Game of 1st-Place Bills

news

MetLife, Jets and Giants Team Up for Online Auctions to Support Students in Tri-State Area

Fans to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and authentic merchandise to benefit Year Up New York | New Jersey and the New York City Police Foundation's Far Rockaway Giants and Harlem Giants

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'We Expected to Win This Game'

Second-Year QB Hit on 72% of His Passes in Win Over the Bills

news

Theories Abound on How the Jets Defense Rose Up Against Josh Allen & Buffalo

John Franklin-Myers' View: We Forced TOs, We Got the QB Down, We Played Violent

news

WR Corey Davis Is Out, Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Active for Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Deactivates S Jordan Poyer, LB Matt Milano; CB Tre'Davious White Also Out

Advertising