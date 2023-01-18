Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Says New OC Will Inherit a 'Really Good Young Group of Skill Players'

The Jets will have a new offensive coordinator this spring and head coach Robert Saleh is sure the position is appealing for myriad reasons.

"Well, I can give a sales pitch, right?" he said. "We do have a top-5 defense, pretty sure 90 percent of them are coming back, and hopefully it's 100 percent. Obviously, free agency has to do with some of that.

"We've got a really, really, really good young group of skill guys when you think about Breece [Hall], and Michael Carter, Garrett [Wilson] and Elijah Moore and you talk about the vets that we have, Corey Davis, and [Denzel] Mims, and the two tight ends, [Tyler] Conklin and [C.J.] Uzomah. We've got a really, really good core group of guys, so we're going to attack the heck out of our O-line with regards to getting healthy and adding to it, and we are going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure that we do everything we can to satisfy that position."

Whomever is hired to replace Mike LaFleur will be tasked with aiding the development of soon-to-be third-year quarterback Zach Wilson, help solidify an offensive line that dealt with injuries to key players like Alijah Vera-Tucker and energize the run game, which suffered because of changes on the O-line and the absence of rookie RB Hall because of a knee injury.

"Do I want to be as arrogant as to say I think this is plug-and-play where we're going to get better?" Saleh said. "When you can run the ball, got a good special teams and you have a top-5 defense, you're supposed to be in the playoffs and I think that we'll be able to continue on the trajectory that we had been going on. We won four our first year, got to seven this year, could've been more if we had just stayed a little bit healthier, but I'm very confident that we can get everything done."

Woody Johnson, the Jets' Chairman, said he would leave the decision on the OC up to Saleh.