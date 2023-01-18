Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Says New OC Will Inherit a 'Really Good Young Group of Skill Players'

Schedule Rotation Gives Jets a 10th ‘Home’ Game in 2023 Season

Jan 18, 2023 at 03:38 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ1_4208-saleh-thumb

The Jets will have a new offensive coordinator this spring and head coach Robert Saleh is sure the position is appealing for myriad reasons.

"Well, I can give a sales pitch, right?" he said. "We do have a top-5 defense, pretty sure 90 percent of them are coming back, and hopefully it's 100 percent. Obviously, free agency has to do with some of that.

"We've got a really, really, really good young group of skill guys when you think about Breece [Hall], and Michael Carter, Garrett [Wilson] and Elijah Moore and you talk about the vets that we have, Corey Davis, and [Denzel] Mims, and the two tight ends, [Tyler] Conklin and [C.J.] Uzomah. We've got a really, really good core group of guys, so we're going to attack the heck out of our O-line with regards to getting healthy and adding to it, and we are going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure that we do everything we can to satisfy that position."

Whomever is hired to replace Mike LaFleur will be tasked with aiding the development of soon-to-be third-year quarterback Zach Wilson, help solidify an offensive line that dealt with injuries to key players like Alijah Vera-Tucker and energize the run game, which suffered because of changes on the O-line and the absence of rookie RB Hall because of a knee injury.

"Do I want to be as arrogant as to say I think this is plug-and-play where we're going to get better?" Saleh said. "When you can run the ball, got a good special teams and you have a top-5 defense, you're supposed to be in the playoffs and I think that we'll be able to continue on the trajectory that we had been going on. We won four our first year, got to seven this year, could've been more if we had just stayed a little bit healthier, but I'm very confident that we can get everything done."

Woody Johnson, the Jets' Chairman, said he would leave the decision on the OC up to Saleh.

"You can ask Robert what he prefers," Johnson told reporters last week. "He's going to make the decision. I think he's got a list. I don't know if you've talked to him about it. I leave that up to him and who he is looking at. I know that he's looking to improve and he's trying to do with the offense with what happened with the defense."

Schedule Tidbits: Looking Forward and Back
The Jets had the AFC's sixth-hardest schedule and a strength of schedule (.538; with each opponent averaging 9.5 wins ) in the 2022 season, and things won't get any easier next season.

With games against the four NFC East teams, it means the Green & White will have the benefit of playing 10 games at MetLife Stadium because one of those "away" games will be against the Giants. The Jets had 8 home games this past season (3-5) and will flip to 9 home games (plus-one) next season. But among those visitors are the Chiefs and the Eagles, both of whom are No. 1 seeds in the current season's playoffs; but with the Jets again playing a fourth-place schedule, it will bring Atlanta and Houston to East Rutherford.

In the 2023 season, the Jets again will have limited travel West, at Denver (for the third straight year), at the Raiders (for the first time in Las Vegas) and against the Cowboys (for the first time since 2019).

Some scheduling tidbits from the recently completed season:

• In the six-game losing streak to end the season, the Jets faced five playoff teams, six teams that finished with 9 wins or more, and four of the six games were decided by one score.

• The Jets played nine games (2-7) against playoff teams (52.9% of their games), tied for the most in the league.

• There had two games (2-0) against teams with fewer than 6 wins (11.8% of games, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

• The Jets played 14 games (4-10) against teams with at least 8 wins (82.4% of games), tied for most in the league.

• There were four games (1-3) against teams with at least 12 wins (23.5% of games), tied for eighth-most in the NFL.

Gallery | 2023 Jets Opponents in Photos

See all of the teams the Jets will play during the 2023 season.

Buffalo Bills - Home
1 / 17

Buffalo Bills - Home

Miami Dolphins - Home
2 / 17

Miami Dolphins - Home

New England Patriots - Home
3 / 17

New England Patriots - Home

Kansas City Chiefs - Home
4 / 17

Kansas City Chiefs - Home

Ed Zurga
Los Angeles Chargers - Home
5 / 17

Los Angeles Chargers - Home

Ashley Landis
Philadelphia Eagles - Home
6 / 17

Philadelphia Eagles - Home

Washington Commanders - Home
7 / 17

Washington Commanders - Home

Godofredo A. Vásquez
Houston Texans - Home
8 / 17

Houston Texans - Home

Atlanta Falcons - Home
9 / 17

Atlanta Falcons - Home

Buffalo Bills - Away
10 / 17

Buffalo Bills - Away

Miami Dolphins - Away
11 / 17

Miami Dolphins - Away

New England Patriots - Away
12 / 17

New England Patriots - Away

Denver Broncos - Away
13 / 17

Denver Broncos - Away

Las Vegas Raiders - Away
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders - Away

Dallas Cowboys - Away
15 / 17

Dallas Cowboys - Away

Brandon Wade
New York Giants - Away
16 / 17

New York Giants - Away

Cleveland Browns - Away
17 / 17

Cleveland Browns - Away

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

LG Laken Tomlinson Showed Durability in First Season With the Jets

Tomlinson Plans to Spend Offseason With His Family

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton Motivated for a Comeback

Young Tackle Says "I Look Really Skinny Now"

news

WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner Nominees for 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award

Winner to Be Selected by a Fan Vote, Announced During Super Bowl Week

news

Jordan Whitehead Looks to Past and Present, Likes What He Sees for Jets' Future

The Secret for Veteran Safety's Current Team to Emulate His Buccaneers of 2019-20? 'It's All About Chemistry'

news

Jets RB Breece Hall Says Knee Injury Will Be a 'Blessing' in the End

Humbled Rookie Running Back Appreciated the Small Things When He Was Away from the Team

news

GM Joe Douglas on Jets' Rookies: A Unique Group

Pro Bowl CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson Headline Productive Seasons

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets played the Most Snaps in the 2022 Season?

C Connor McGovern Leads on Offense, CB D.J. Reed Tops Defense

news

2023 NFL Important Dates

Free Agency Begins March 15; NFL Draft Heads to Kansas City in April

news

DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner Named First-Team All-Pro Selections

LB C.J. Mosley Selected to Second-Team; Gardner First Rookie CB Since 1981

news

Jets Chairman Robert Wood Johnson Will Leave No Stone Unturned in Hunt for Wins

Green & White Owner Describes Season as Roller Coaster; Says He Is Open to Adding Veteran Quarterback

news

What Is Jets' HC Robert Saleh Looking for in a New Offensive Coordinator?

Green & White 'Casting a Wide Net,' Not Focused on Scheme

Advertising