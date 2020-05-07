Jets' 2020 Schedule Presents a Difficult Road but a Fair Test

As for the AFC East part of the schedule, there are several familiar mileposts to see the Green & White through from start to finish.

The Jets open on the road at Buffalo for the second time in four years and the 11th time in their history, by far the most road openers against any opponent. And they close the regular season at New England for the third time in four seasons.

And needless to say for Jets fans but we'll say it anyway: The Jets expect New England to be tough as always but this year, for the first time since 2008 and before that since 2000, they won't have to contend with Tom Brady at QB after he headed south for Tampa Bay.

The oddest twist in this year's schedule is certainly the two games against Miami. The first comes Nov. 15 at Hard Rock Stadium, then comes the Week 11 bye, then the rematch is Nov. 29 at MetLife Stadium.

The last time the Jets played the same team twice in a three-game span sandwiching a bye week was way back in 1966, when Joe Namath & Co. were home for Jack Kemp and the Bills, had a bye, then played at Buffalo in Weeks 9-11.