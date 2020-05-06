Jets Announce Important Ticketing Information In Advance of NFL Schedule Announcement

When the NFL Schedule is revealed Thursday evening, the Jets will look forward to the reunion of the team and its loyal fans at MetLife Stadium. With Jets football still months away, the organization is continuing to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and has outlined changes to its ticketing information featuring a June season ticket deferral and the decision to not place individual game tickets on sale.

The Jets released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"We are preparing to play the 2020 NFL season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel, and attendees. We will make any necessary adjustments in order to conduct games in as safe and efficient manner as possible, with all decisions based on the latest advice of medical and public health officials, as well as in full compliance with current and future government regulations.

"Given the changing conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, individual game tickets will not go on sale tomorrow when the schedule is released. We believe this is the prudent thing to do in order to provide the best experience and service for our fans at this time. We will inform you of the official individual ticket on sale date for the 2020 season as well as any other updates as they become available.

"We look forward to seeing our fans back at MetLife Stadium when the season starts."

After deferring season ticket payments in both April and May, the Jets will defer the next scheduled season ticket payment which was previously scheduled to be charged in June. Season ticket holders do have the option to continue paying if they choose.

Additionally consistent with the Jets' existing policy, if fans have already purchased 2020 season tickets and any home game is cancelled and cannot be rescheduled —or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending — fans sole and exclusive remedy will be either a full refund for the variable face value ticket amount or a credit of the ticket amount towards a future ticket purchase in the 2021 season.

The Jets refund policy does not apply for any unverified tickets purchased from secondary ticketing sites. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster and other designated NFL secondary ticketing sites will only be verified once the Jets begin the sale of individual tickets at a future date.