Jets' Preseason Slate Includes ESPN Primetime Game vs. Falcons at MetLife Stadium

All NFL teams again will get a bye week in the final week of the preseason, when that fourth preseason game used to be played. So once the Jets-Giants game concludes, Saleh and his staff will begin preparations for their '22 regular season two weeks later.

As it was last year when the league introduced 17-game schedules, all teams will have one more home preseason game and one fewer home regular-season game or vice versa. The Jets had nine home regular-season games last year, so they were scheduled for one home preseason game. This year, with nine road RS games, the Jets got their two home summer games in the Falcons and Giants.

The Jets had a decent preseason last year, going 2-0-1 for their first undefeated summer since going 4-0 in 2002. The August record, of course, isn't as important as the record from September to January. However this year's preseason schedule unfolds, the goal is to get all the new and returning Jets on the same page for an improvement over last year's 4-13 regular season.

Here are more notes on the Jets' three preseason games in 2022: