NFL Analysts Debate, How Early Is Too Early to Draft Georgia TE Brock Bowers?

Over three seasons with the Bulldogs, Bowers (6-3, 243) was named an All-American three times, including a unanimous selection in 2023, and recorded 173 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns – all SEC records for tight ends. He helped Georgia to back-to-back national championships (2021-22) and was a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses throughout his 40 career games (37 starts).

"Anyone who has watched Georgia in the last few years knows Brock Bowers," Baldinger said. "He shows up in all the biggest games. He is a point scorer with electrifying one-handed catches. He can beat any kind of coverage. But what really gets me excited is his blocking ability. He is a bulldog that attacks the edge and can block in-line."

With few questions about his ability on the field, the drawback on how high he will be selected comes down to how each individual team values his position.

Over the past few decades, Super Bowl winning teams like the Kansas City Chiefs of the 2020s and New England Patriots of the mid-2010s, led by tight ends Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski, have relied heavily on their tight ends.

Kelce was taken in the third round (No. 63) in 2013 and Gronkowski was drafted in Round 2 (No. 42) in 2010. Many analysts believe Bowers has the potential to be a top-tier tight end.