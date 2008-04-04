More Time to Enroll in Prep Classes for Tryouts

Apr 04, 2008 at 07:34 AM
100207_flight_crew_stadium_intro.jpg


New York Jets Flight Crew prep classes begin next week at three sites in the New York metropolitan area, and the deadline to enroll in those classes has been extended.

The voluntary classes will be conducted by Flight Crew director Denise Garvey along with current Flight Crew members and are designed to teach aspiring team members routines to help prepare them for the tryouts.

The application fee for tryouts only is $25 and the deadline to apply for the tryouts is Friday, May 9. There is also an additional fee of $25 per prep class. Applications and fees will be accepted at the prep classes.

The three locations for the prep classes are:

Saturday, April 12 — Meadowlands Practice Bubble, 10 a.m.-noon

Sunday, April 13 — Jets Practice Facility, 10 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, April 16 — Chelsea Studios, New York City, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tryouts will be held at the Jets Practice Facility on the campus of Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., starting May 17 at 8 a.m.

Twenty-one team members will be selected for the 2008 squad at the conclusion of the tryout process. The 22nd and final member of the New York Jets Flight Crew will be voted on by Jets fans at newyorkjets.com.

About the New York Jets Flight Crew

The New York Jets Flight Crew was created in 2007 to enhance the overall fan experience by infusing additional energy and enthusiasm in each home game. Members of the multitalented, multipurpose entertainment team are dancers, flag runners, athletes and active participants in the Jets community. Whether they are performing a choreographed dance routine or appearing at New York Jets charity events, every member of the New York Jets Flight Crew is committed to excellence and serving as role models for Jets fans across the globe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

