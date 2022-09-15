Mike LaFleur Tries to Untangle Web of Pass/Run Balance in Time for Cleveland

"You want to get Conklin involved with the ball in his hands, you want to get C.J. the ball, you want to get Garrett [Wilson], you want to get Corey [Davis], you want to get Elijah [Moore], you want to get Braxton [Berrios] — you've got one of the better returners that did some awesome stuff for us last year with the ball in his hands," LaFleur ticked off his offensive weapons. "And you want to run the ball, you want to use Michael Carter and Breece Hall in the pass game. It's like 'holy crap.'

"So every week is going to be a little bit different and my job and the rest of the offensive staff's job is to put together the best plan possible and the ball's going to go where it goes based on what the defense is doing."

Head coach Robert Saleh and QB Joe Flacco addressed the balance issue Wednesday. The imbalance was at 26 pass plays to 16 runs before the Ravens opened their 24-3 lead. Then the passing game really kicked in as Flacco threw 36 times in the last 37 plays, 29 times in the last quarter alone, 59 attempts total.

"We were throwing a lot there at the end. I felt like the last two drives we had were like 30 plays each," Flacco said. "When you get in those 15-play-drive-type sequences, when you're in a two-minute mode almost, I don't think you quite realize it's 60 times, but you knew it was a good amount.