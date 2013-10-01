Mike Goodson's Eager to Get Back in the Mix

Just think of how pumped Goodson will be for live practices later this week.

He said he has maintained strict two-a-day workout and nutrition schedules, and he's not overly concerned about "getting into football shape."

"I think the stuff I was doing was pretty applicable. It's nothing like football, though," he said. "Going through a week of practice, I think I'll be ready. ... I'm healthy, strong, fast and ready to play."

Head coach Rex Ryan could have some details about how Goodson will be introduced into the offense. Bilal Powell has been taking the majority of the tailback touches, with his 292 rushing yards tied for the AFC lead with Houston's Arian Foster.

"Bilal's doing a tremendous job for us," Ryan said. "I can't say enough good things about him."

We'll know more later this week about whether or not Chris Ivory can return to action after sitting out the Tennessee game with a hamstring injury. Alex Green and rookie FB Tommy Bohanon have been pitching in with the offensive carries.

Most fans don't know a lot about Goodson, who's had only 160 carries in three seasons with Carolina and one with Oakland. But he had good averages of 4.5 yards per carry and 8.9 per reception in those seasons. He also has had 91 career kickoff returns for 21.9 yards per return.

He's itching to use his athletic ability to help Geno Smith and the offense move, improve and progress. At the 2009 NFL Combine workouts, he was seventh among all RBs with a 4.54-second time in the 40. And his most impressive combine event was the vertical jump — his 39.5" leap is 10th-best among all RBs at the last six combines combined.

Goodson doesn't know how he'll be used, but he knows that he wants to be used. What can he add to our attack beginning in Game 5 at Atlanta on Monday night?

"Hopefully a spark," he said. "Wherever they choose to put me at, just bring a spark."

Shake, Rattle and Roll

Backup Titans DE Karl Klug executed a rare "triple play" against Geno Smith and the Jets early in the fourth quarter Sunday. Klug forced the Smith fumble, recovered it and scored with it.

That's only the third time since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger that an opponent has performed all three feats in the course of one fumble play against the Jets. You'll remember that San Diego LB Donald Butler plucked the ball away from TE Dustin Keller after a reception and took it 37 yards for the TD just 1:49 into our 2011 home game against the Chargers.

And New England S Tebucky Jones did the same on a sack of Vinny Testaverde in the Jets' 2002 home opener.

Only two Jets players have a similar trifecta. S Kerry Rhodes forced a Brandon Jacobs fumble and took the ball 11 yards for the score in the opening quarter of the 2007 game at the Giants.