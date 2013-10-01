Mike Goodson's Eager to Get Back in the Mix

Oct 01, 2013 at 05:25 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Our offense could be feeling a little sore and thin this week as it fights through some injuries at wide receiver and running back. But the "O" may also get a shot of adrenaline with the return of RB Mike Goodson from his four-game suspension.

"Words can't even express how excited I am, just being able to be back out there," Goodson said from the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center locker room Monday. "We just had a walkthrough, and to be back out there with my teammates and even just watching them go through a walkthrough, being able to be out there is cool."

Just think of how pumped Goodson will be for live practices later this week.

He said he has maintained strict two-a-day workout and nutrition schedules, and he's not overly concerned about "getting into football shape."

"I think the stuff I was doing was pretty applicable. It's nothing like football, though," he said. "Going through a week of practice, I think I'll be ready. ... I'm healthy, strong, fast and ready to play."

Head coach Rex Ryan could have some details about how Goodson will be introduced into the offense. Bilal Powell has been taking the majority of the tailback touches, with his 292 rushing yards tied for the AFC lead with Houston's Arian Foster.

"Bilal's doing a tremendous job for us," Ryan said. "I can't say enough good things about him."

We'll know more later this week about whether or not Chris Ivory can return to action after sitting out the Tennessee game with a hamstring injury. Alex Green and rookie FB Tommy Bohanon have been pitching in with the offensive carries.

Most fans don't know a lot about Goodson, who's had only 160 carries in three seasons with Carolina and one with Oakland. But he had good averages of 4.5 yards per carry and 8.9 per reception in those seasons. He also has had 91 career kickoff returns for 21.9 yards per return.

He's itching to use his athletic ability to help Geno Smith and the offense move, improve and progress. At the 2009 NFL Combine workouts, he was seventh among all RBs with a 4.54-second time in the 40. And his most impressive combine event was the vertical jump — his 39.5" leap is 10th-best among all RBs at the last six combines combined.

Goodson doesn't know how he'll be used, but he knows that he wants to be used. What can he add to our attack beginning in Game 5 at Atlanta on Monday night?

"Hopefully a spark," he said. "Wherever they choose to put me at, just bring a spark."

Shake, Rattle and Roll

Backup Titans DE Karl Klug executed a rare "triple play" against Geno Smith and the Jets early in the fourth quarter Sunday. Klug forced the Smith fumble, recovered it and scored with it.

That's only the third time since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger that an opponent has performed all three feats in the course of one fumble play against the Jets. You'll remember that San Diego LB Donald Butler plucked the ball away from TE Dustin Keller after a reception and took it 37 yards for the TD just 1:49 into our 2011 home game against the Chargers.

And New England S Tebucky Jones did the same on a sack of Vinny Testaverde in the Jets' 2002 home opener.

Only two Jets players have a similar trifecta. S Kerry Rhodes forced a Brandon Jacobs fumble and took the ball 11 yards for the score in the opening quarter of the 2007 game at the Giants.

And DT Darrell Davis' major contribution in his two Jets seasons came in his rookie season when he strip-sacked Warren Moon and pounced on the loose ball in the end zone in the 1990 game against the Oilers in the Astrodome.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh in 'the Meat and Potatoes' Preparing for Ravens

DT Sheldon Rankins Preparing Young Jets to Face Lamar Jackson, a Former Teammate

news

Jets' C Connor McGovern: 'The Mental Intensity Has Gone Up'

Veteran Center Can Play With More Confidence in Second Year of Scheme

news

What Are Your Thoughts on The 2022 Jets Roster?

Joe Douglas Had 'Excruciating' Decision at Safety; Keeps 2 UDFAs

news

What Is Different About the 2022 Jets?

Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Excited for the Season; Bullish About the Future

news

Jets S Jordan Whitehead Already Preparing for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Former Buccaneers Safety Played Against Jackson in 2018

news

Jets Sign LB Marcell Harris, Place DL Vinny Curry on IR

Harris Returns to the Jets After Being at Camp; Curry Has Been Dealing with a Hamstring Injury.

news

Breaking Down the Jets' 2022 53-Player Roster Position by Position

Players Are Still Fast, Still Young, Not as Green as Last Year, and Getting Ready for the Opener vs. the Ravens

news

Jets Sign CB Craig James, LB Chazz Surratt to Practice Squad

Green & White Add Two After Signing 13 Players to P-Squad on Wednesday

news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: I'm Excited About Zach Wilson's Future

Wilson Is Rehabbing Right Knee Injury and Is Fully Engaged; RT Mekhi Becton Had Successful Surgery

news

Jets' UDFA Safety Tony Adams' Improvements Lead to a Spot on 53-Man Roster

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Got a Bright Future Ahead of Him'

news

Where Are They Now: Troy Taylor

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Cal

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Winning Culture 'Starts at the Top,' With HC Robert Saleh

Douglas on WR Denzel Mims: He Was Always Going to be Part of Our 53

Advertising