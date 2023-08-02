Training Camp Features

Presented by

Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Jets T Eyes Starting Job; Trying to Get Better Every Day

Aug 02, 2023 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_080123-becton-thumb

Thursday night's Jets-Browns contest in Canton, Ohio will be the first time in two years that Mekhi Becton takes the field for a game, and he could not be more ready to play.

"I'm really excited," Becton said. "I mean, I've been getting more comfortable with my stance and moving around. These past few days have been probably my best few days in a while. So, I'm feeling confident, feeling comfortable, and ready to go."

Becton, who had knee surgeries in consecutive years, last played in the Jets' 2021 season opener at Carolina. He underwent an arthroscopic surgery to repair his MCL in the hopes for a quick return, but he was shelved for the duration of his second campaign.

"I was trying to get the smallest surgery so I could come back and play that year," Becton said. "But my knee never healed correctly. So, I should have just went and got the six months surgery I end up getting last year."

Last summer, Becton returned to practice in August only to limp off the field with a fractured kneecap of his surgically repaired right knee.

Becton arrived at training camp weighing 350 pounds, which he said is his lowest weight since playing collegiately at Louisville. He changed up his training in the offseason and added swimming to his regimen. Head coach Robert Saleh has been encouraged by Becton's progress and Thursday will be another step.

"Yeah, we're definitely going to plan on playing him," Saleh said. "Pitch count, I think we're trying to get him in the 20 to 25 range with regards to snaps. I think he's excited about it. Again, this is about him getting comfortable with his knee. His talent is undeniable. His power is undeniable. His knowledge of the game is undeniable. He's gotten a lot better over the last couple of weeks, so very encouraged. For him, this is about getting comfortable with that knee and getting confident so he can just unleash everything that we know he's capable of."

While this is just one of four preseason games, Thursday's action will be significant for Becton.

"I'm definitely treating this as if it's a regular game like for sure — I don't even care if it's preseason or whenever," he said. "I'm definitely treating this like it's a regular game."

Intent on contributing in 2023, Becton says he'd be happy playing either LT or RT.

"It's definitely my goal to be a starter for week one," he said. "I'm just going to keep grinding and keep stacking days like I've been doing. That's just my whole mindset. Just keep getting better and get 1% better every day."

After close to two years of inactivity, Becton has attempted to block out the outside noise and remain focused on the present.

"I know who I am, I know what I do," he said. "No worries can define what I do. I know what I do out there on the green grass. So, it don't really matter what anybody has to say."

Practice Gallery | Photos from Tuesday's Practice at 1 Jets Drive

See top photos from Tuesday's practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-8.1
1 / 40
E_JB2_3698
2 / 40
E_JB2_4042
3 / 40
E_JB1_2882
4 / 40
E_JB2_3624
5 / 40
E_JB2_3773
6 / 40
E_JB2_3984
7 / 40
E_JB1_2596
8 / 40
E_JB2_3810
9 / 40
E_JB1_2151
10 / 40
E_JB1_2672
11 / 40
E_JB2_3974
12 / 40
E_JB2_3896
13 / 40
JB1_4203
14 / 40
JB2_4985
15 / 40
JB2_5083
16 / 40
JB2_5137
17 / 40
JB2_4824
18 / 40
JB2_4914
19 / 40
JB2_4974
20 / 40
JB2_4714
21 / 40
JB1_6156
22 / 40
JB2_4341
23 / 40
JB2_4750
24 / 40
JB2_4784
25 / 40
JB2_4277
26 / 40
JB2_4686
27 / 40
JB1_5886
28 / 40
JB2_4590
29 / 40
JB2_4577
30 / 40
JB1_5782
31 / 40
JB1_5692
32 / 40
JB1_5674
33 / 40
JB1_5479_1
34 / 40
JB1_5629
35 / 40
JB1_3880
36 / 40
JB1_3969
37 / 40
JB1_4669
38 / 40
JB1_4624
39 / 40
JB1_5076
40 / 40
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Will Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Play in the Preseason?

Jets QB Last Played Before the Regular Season for the Packers in 2018

news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett on 'Living in a Glass House,' Friendship with Aaron Rodgers

OC on His QB: 'Really, Really Good Player, Better Human'; A-Rod on Hack: 'I Have a Lot of Love for Nathaniel'

news

Jets Rookie Will McDonald Displaying 'Freakish' Abilities at Training Camp

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Can Win with Speed and Can Counter Inside'

news

Jets WR Randall Cobb a Big Believer in 'the Gospel of Aaron'

HC Robert Saleh Bullish on Veterans Passing on Their Knowledge of Scheme

news

C.J. Uzomah Adjusting to Aaron Rodgers' Play Style & No-Look Passing

Tight End Getting on Same Page with the Four-Time MVP

news

Jets D-Lineman Micheal Clemons Wants to Show He's a 'Monster'

HC Robert Saleh on the Second-Year Man: 'His Intention Is to Be a Violent Football Player'

news

Jets Jeremy Ruckert Wants to be Complete and 'Get After Guys'

HC Robert Saleh Likes the Tight End's 'Nasty Streak'

news

C.J. Mosley Having a Blast in a Game of (Defensive) QB vs. (Offensive) QB

Aaron Rodgers Says of Veteran LB: 'When He Starts Talking, Everybody Is Listening'

news

Safety Jordan Whitehead Has Whole Herd of GOATs to Get Him Ready for the Season

Darrelle Revis' Cousin Takes All He Can from His Seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa, Aaron Rodgers Now with Jets

news

Jets S Tony Adams Is Driven to Succeed in His Second NFL Season

QB Aaron Rodgers Pays Young Safety a Compliment After His Interception in Practice

news

The Jets 'the Best Fit' for S Adrian Amos

QB Aaron Rodgers Called to Urge Former (Now Current) Teammate to Sign With Jets

Advertising