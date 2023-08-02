Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Becton arrived at training camp weighing 350 pounds, which he said is his lowest weight since playing collegiately at Louisville. He changed up his training in the offseason and added swimming to his regimen. Head coach Robert Saleh has been encouraged by Becton's progress and Thursday will be another step.

"Yeah, we're definitely going to plan on playing him," Saleh said. "Pitch count, I think we're trying to get him in the 20 to 25 range with regards to snaps. I think he's excited about it. Again, this is about him getting comfortable with his knee. His talent is undeniable. His power is undeniable. His knowledge of the game is undeniable. He's gotten a lot better over the last couple of weeks, so very encouraged. For him, this is about getting comfortable with that knee and getting confident so he can just unleash everything that we know he's capable of."

While this is just one of four preseason games, Thursday's action will be significant for Becton.

"I'm definitely treating this as if it's a regular game like for sure — I don't even care if it's preseason or whenever," he said. "I'm definitely treating this like it's a regular game."

Intent on contributing in 2023, Becton says he'd be happy playing either LT or RT.

"It's definitely my goal to be a starter for week one," he said. "I'm just going to keep grinding and keep stacking days like I've been doing. That's just my whole mindset. Just keep getting better and get 1% better every day."

After close to two years of inactivity, Becton has attempted to block out the outside noise and remain focused on the present.