Mekhi Becton Gets Starting Nod at Right Tackle When Jets Take on Giants

His short-term reward for that hard work is the right side of the line, which was not what he was interested in months ago but which he appears to be getting more comfortable with physically and mentally as the Green & White continue their relentless march toward the regular season.

"It's pretty much like playing a whole new position," Becton said of RT vs. LT. "It's not as easy as people think, switching from one side to another side, but once you get your landmarks, it's pretty much the same position. But starting out it's kind of hard."

"He and I had a couple of those conversations," Saleh said of the switch. "He's been good with it. He's on board, he's excited, he wants to play. I think he's in a really good place."

It's also a good place because Becton's still protecting the franchise's flank, just the open side, not the blind side. And working with Rodgers on the first offense and in meetings, count Mekhi in as another Jets "youngster" who's had his share of weird ARod moments.

"It's already surreal in the huddle. I've been starstruck the whole time," Becton said. But I know what the job is and what I've got to do. ... It's cool, it's cool, him understanding the work I've ben through. It's kind of dope.:

"I like Mekhi," Rodgers said after Tuesday's practice, offering a not-unusual note because No. 8 seems to like everyone in green and white. "I think he's a guy like all of us. We all want to feel we belong, we're part of this thing, part of the group. Whether by his own doing or just the way things fell, he might not feel that way. When you're on IR — and I have been a couple of times — it's a tough place to be. There's been a conscious effort by all of us to make him feel like he's a part of things, he's talented, he's humongous. And he's a big teddy bear on the inside, so I've enjoyed getting to know him. But he's a fierce competitor."

And Becton has added the power of positive thinking to his repertoire as well as he tries to find the right path to happiness.

"I've had nothing but negativity my past two years," he said. "That was a big emphasis for me. Don't take it for granted pretty much. I haven't been out here for two years, so why not come out here and have fun?"