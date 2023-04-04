Mecole Hardman Jr., Allen Lazard Bring Specific Receiving Talents to Jets' Table

The Jets' two new veteran wide receivers, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Allen Lazard, bring very intriguing skills to the Green & White offensive equation this season ahead of the anticipated arrival of a certain veteran quarterback. Both wideouts confidently mentioned some skills they bring to the table when they spoke recently with team reporters.

In Hardman's case, it's his proven speed talent short and long and his desire to increase his receiving opportunities down the field.

"The role I had in Kansas City was the role that was given to me and the role that I did very well," Hardman said. "Those Jet Sweeps or whatever you see me do, I did the best way that I could. People just put out that narrative that that's what I was capable of doing But I think being in this offense, I probably can show people a little more than just the quick game, the Jet Sweeps, and actually show a little bit of the route tree, catching the ball across the middle of the field or running outbreaking routes, stuff like that, to show a little bit more of my game."

It's hard to question the Chiefs' success the past four seasons, but the numbers bear out that Hardman, while a devastating YAC artist when he caught the ball close to the line of scrimmage and also when he grabbed Patrick Mahomes passes 20 yards downfield, wasn't as effectively used in the midrange passing game.