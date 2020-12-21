Marcus Maye on Jets Defense in LA: 'We Finally Put It Together'

Just like the improbable win over the Rams as a whole, the Jets' defensive effort in this remarkable and improbable 23-20 victory was bigger than the sum of its parts.

The numbers weren't staggering. The Rams awoke after a sluggish first half and finished with 303 scrimmage yards. Big plays weren't coming from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in the pass game as usual, but Woods had a 40-yard end-around and TE Tyler Higbee a spinning 44-yard catch-and-run.

And the Jets defense, still scuffling through with its patchwork secondary and with a line that had already lost Folorunso Fatukasi for a week to COVID regulations, then lost Quinnen Williams to the NFL's concussion protocol late in the third quarter.

But the D was up to the task. It started with new coordinator Frank Bush's game plan, which worked like a subtle charm.

"It was about eliminating the big plays, any kind of chunk plays down the field," Jets head coach Adam Gase said. "We did a good job in the run game but we got loose there when Quinnen went out — you can see his value and the negative plays he can create right there.

"But it was kind of our tempo. We could not give up plays if we were not ready. I felt like our guys did a good job of being ready to go and not giving up big plays when those situations came up."

There were several different tempos for the Green & White during the game. The defense began fast and sharp as, up until the last drive of the first half, the Rams' top-10-ranked offense was nowhere to be found. Of the first six series, five ended in punts (one of them blocked by recently added S J.T. Hassell) and one came on rookie CB Bryce Hall's first pro pick, a flypaper one-hander that he returned to the LA-22 to position the visitors for Sam Ficken's second field goal and a 13-0 lead.

Then the tempo shifted when the Rams roared to life and on a few occasions gave the impression they were going cut their deficit to 23-17, which they did, then take a 24-23 lead, which they didn't. Still, they scored 20 points on four straight possessions to slice the Jets' advantage from 17 points down to three.