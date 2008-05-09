Marc Ecko to Design Flight Crew's '08 Uniforms





The New York Jets and Marc Ecko Enterprises have announced a unique partnership in which Marc Ecko will design the 2008 New York Jets Flight Crew uniforms and will personally direct other aspects of styling from hair and make-up to photography.

The squad, entering its second season, will grow from 10 members in its inaugural year to 22 in the season ahead.

"We are thrilled to have Marc on board to take the look and feel of our newly expanded Flight Crew to another level," said Jets president Jay Cross. "Ecko is not only an area native but a world-class designer who we know will create a very unique and cutting-edge uniform design for the crew."

The uniforms will be unveiled in late summer.

"When the Jets approached me to design the flight crew uniforms, I knew within a few minutes what I wanted to do," said Ecko, chief creative officer of Marc Ecko Enterprises. "We are excited to partner with one of my hometown teams to bring a new and fresh look to the squad."

Auditions for the 2008 New York Jets Flight Crew begin May 17 and the deadline to apply has been extended to Tuesday, May 13. The application fee for tryouts is $25. Ecko will serve as one of several guest judges for the final day of auditions. Other celebrity judges will be named at a later date.

The first round of auditions will be held at the Jets' practice facility on the campus of Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Marc Ecko Enterprises headquarters, in New York City, will be the site of the final auditions on Sunday, June 1.

At the conclusion of the audition process, 21 team members will be selected for the squad and the 22nd and final member of the Flight Crew will be voted in by Jets fans at www.newyorkjets.com.

About the New York Jets Flight Crew

The New York Jets Flight Crew was created in 2007 to enhance the overall fan experience by infusing additional energy and enthusiasm into each home game. Members of the multitalented, multipurpose entertainment team are dancers, flag runners, athletes and active participants in the Jets community. Whether they are performing a choreographed dance routine or appearing at Jets charity events, all members of the New York Jets Flight Crew are committed to excellence and serving as role models for Jets fans across the globe.

About Marc Ecko Enterprises

The youngest member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America's board of directors, Marc Ecko is founder of *ecko unltd., the world-famous rhino brand. Since its creation in 1993, the group of companies that comprise Marc Ecko Enterprises has grown to include: *ecko unltd.® juniors apparel, eckored, as well as outerwear, footwear, watches, belts, bags and more.