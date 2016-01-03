Locker Room Sound Bites: Jets-Bills

McKelvin on Fitzpatrick's throw and a similar play that Washington TE Jordan Reed scored against him two weeks earlier...

"He knew two weeks ago what I did. I widened out, Reed got up underneath me, and they scored a touchdown that day. And just like I say, it is a complicated league. I mean, they did it again and they paid for it."

McKelvin on how satisfying it is to keep the Jets and Fitzpatrick, his former Bills teammate, from winning and going to the playoffs...

"I got another one of my old teammates coming in trying to beat me to get to the playoffs, so that feels great. You know, he feels just like I feel. He's going to be watching at home."

Bills coach Rex Ryan on if it was satisfying to knock the Jets from the playoffs after being let go at the end of last season...

"It has nothing to do with that, I mean, it really doesn't. I know it sounds crazy but they had no choice but to let me go and I've said it before. But that's not it. I wish that team was going in somebody's place. Now I like [Steelers coach] Mike Tomlin a great deal, too, so I'm happy he goes. But hell, I want to go myself and I want to take my team the next year."

Ryan on the Sammy Watkins/Darrelle Revis matchup...

"I thought it was a great matchup, one of those classic ones. In my opinion, this young man is one of the best receivers in football and the league will recognize it next year when he's healthy for a full 16 games and you'll see the numbers and you'll see everything else. The guy is a great football player. We knew it was going to be a battle. I think Revis knows this kid's got elite speed, there is no question about it, and Revis wasn't going to get beat on top. So I think we thought we had a chance to throw the ball underneath a few times and we did."

LB Calvin Pace on if he'll try to return with the Jets to play his 14th NFL season...

"I would love to. I really would, I would love to be here in green and white. ... It's kind of a whirlwind day but to answer your question, if they would have me back, yeah, I would come back. Again, I don't make those decisions so who knows."

Marshall on seeing the Jets' season as a failure because despite 10 wins, they missed the playoffs...

"Yeah, any team that's going home right now is a failure. We play for one reason and that's to win it all. There are no moral victories, no one is going to feel sorry for you. So we just have to be men and deal with it."

Head coach Todd Bowles on any positive vibes from this Jets season...