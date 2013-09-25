LAUREN T: Plan a Fabulous Football-Themed Party

Hey, Jets Fans! I'm excited to be back for a third season with the Flight Crew! When I'm not on the sidelines, I am working as both a dance instructor and independent wedding/event planner. Here are some tips and tricks to incorporate your love for the JETS into your next celebration!

Decor and Supplies

■ Cover your tables with green and white washable linens or disposable plastic tablecloths. These items come in a wide assortment of colors and can be found inexpensively at party supply stores.

■ Everything from paper plates to napkins can be found in JETS colors. Set your table with contrasting color plates, napkins, utensils and cups to make the table pop! You can even find these items predesigned with our team logo.

■ Add some decorative touches to the table with fun centerpieces. Some ideas include plain-colored balloons, shaped football and logo balloons, floral arrangements that can be added to football-themed tins, and colored confetti for extra embellishment.

Table Set Example: Prepare a JETS table by covering it with a green linens. Set the remainder of the table in white. Roll your napkins and accent them by tying a piece of green ribbon paired with a piece of football ribbon in a bow around the center as a napkin ring. For the centerpieces, use colored flowers in a JETS box/tin/colored basket. Finish by sprinkling silver and green glittered confetti along the center of the table.

Appetizers to Desserts

■ Score extra points with your guests by incorporating football-themed food! Appetizers can be placed on Jets themed serving plates for added presentation.

■ Serve traditional tailgate food such as hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled chicken and assorted salads and antipastos! Keep with the theme and serve these dishes in big green and white plastic bowls.

■ Recipes for baking football-themed dessert items are very popular these days. Look for inspiration on sites such as PINTEREST. Example: Make a tray of Rice Krispies treats and cut them into the shape of a football. Try adding green food dye to the marshmallow during the mixing process!

■ Impress attendees by labeling all of your serving dishes and platters with football shapes! Example: Create labels in the shape of a football or helmet. Decorate them by printing the JETS logo and pasting it on the bottom of the shape. Finish by writing the name of the dish in bold lettering.

Games and Party Favors

■ Play football trivia or tailgate games to keep your guests entertained! Reward the winners by allowing them to take home your beautifully designed centerpieces.

■ Leave guests with a lasting impression by sending them on their way with fun and inexpensive party favors such as a Jets keychain or a pair of Jets socks!

Now you have the tools to plan a fabulous football-themed party — GET CREATIVE!

See you on the sidelines. GO JETS!