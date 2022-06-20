Laken Tomlinson Adds His Winning Personality & Skills to Jets' O-Line

Laken Tomlinson is a people person. The Jets' free agent guard showed that with reporters after Tuesday's final OTA practice and before the start of this week's full-squad minicamp. After each reporter asked a question, before he answered, he asked the reporter: "What's your name again?"

Few other players are that into wanting to know which media member they're speaking with. And Tomlinson's response wasn't "What's your name?" but "What's your name again?" as if it were his fault for forgetting the name of a reporter that he might never have spoken to before signing on with the Green & White in March.

Then there was his reply when asked about whether he met Mekhi Becton, who presumably will be the left guard's next-door neighbor at left tackle when training camp and the regular season arrive.

"It was my first time physically meeting Mekhi, but we've been texting ever since I've been signed," Tomlinson said, quickly transitioning to a personal note. "He had a baby recently, congratulations to him, and mom's all good as well."

It might almost seem as if Tomlinson's too nice to fit in between Becton and C Connor McGovern and mix it up with the defensive linemen who will be trying to take down Zach Wilson and the Jets offense this season. But of course we know that's not true.

Tomlinson is real good, not just as a person but as a player. He is, after all, an eighth-year pro, coming off his first Pro Bowl season, with San Francisco last year.