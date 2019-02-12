Lachlan Edwards' Continuing Education as Jets' Punter

It's all in a bid to continue Lach's improvement as the Jets' punter once he returns to North Jersey. In 2018, for the second straight season, he improved his NFL rankings in both his gross and net averages. For the second straight year, he set the franchise's net record.

"And that's not even my best," Edwards said of last season. "This year was pretty similar numbers to last year. Overall not a bad year for me personally, but I could do a lot better."

How so?

"It's just probably staying locked in on every punt," he said. "We did have some pretty horrible winds this year, which I haven't had previously. The Minnesota game, I think, was 37-mile-per-hour gusts — that's hard for anyone, hard for quarterbacks. Chicago was windy as well. Then it just got cold. Playing in the Northeast, I'd better get used to that. If I don't, that'll be my head on the line."