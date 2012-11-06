KRISTA: A Halloween Tradition

Nov 06, 2012 at 12:55 AM

Hey, Jet fans, Krista from the Flight Crew here.

My favorite holiday has finally arrived — Halloween! As a tradition, my family and I celebrate Halloween in Pennsylvania. Each year we travel to our house in the Poconos to a place called Woodloch Pines. This resort is located in the beautiful mountains of Pennsylvania and is chock-filled with endless activities and entertainment for our entire family. This has been our ongoing tradition for the past 20 years.

Our Halloween weekend begins by heading to the local farm to go pumpkin picking. On this 30-acre field, not only do we pick our own pumpkins but we pick apples and gourds. The patch has a walk-through haunted cornfield maze complete with ghoulish scarecrows. We end our afternoon with a cup of homemade hot apple cider.

My favorite part of our weekend at Woodloch is the frightening Haunted Hayride. All 18 of my family members pile onto a straw-filled wagon for this spooky experience. The hayride is 30 minutes long and take us in to the woods along Woodloch's nature trail. The ride uses many effects, including strobe lights, fog machines and scenes of fright and mischief. During the ride we come into contact with people dressed up in terrifying costumes and masks. They perform skits, hide, and even jump out unexpectedly to scare us! This attraction is scary yet we have so much fun.

We end the weekend by having a delicious home-cooked meal at our Poconos home. The highlight of this meal is our freshly picked pumpkins and apples made into pies. This is a family tradition that I know will always continue and one day will be passed down when I have children.

Have a happy and safe Halloween, Jet fans!

—Krista

