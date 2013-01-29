KELLY: A Fun New Way to Burn Your Fuel

Hey, Jets fans!

I want to tell you about one of the best Christmas gifts I received this year. It has been helping me stay fit and motivated during the offseason, because as we all know, there is no such thing as an offseason for me as a Flight Crew Cheerleader.

The new Nike Fuel Band is an electronic band you wear on your wrist which lights up, showing the amount of steps you take, calories you burn, and how close you are to reaching your goal with your "fuel score." This band works very much like a reality video game where you can download the Nike Fuel app and set the band to match your personal height, weight, age and how active you are. It will then set a goal for how many calories you should burn per day (how much fuel you gain) to stay in your best shape.

Your fuel band resets itself each day at exactly 12 a.m. At this point, you should have completed the amount of exercises and movements needed to have your band filled with fuel and read GOAL. Each time you have reached your goal, your band sets a harder goal, which you then have to try to beat.

I love using my Nike Fuel Band because I am a competitive person and it helps my best friend and me stay physically fit. We like to try to beat each other on how fast we can each reach our goals.

You should definitely check out this cool new device. It really has been keeping me motivated and I know that by the time Flight Crew auditions come around in April, I will be prepared and in my best shape!

Stay updated with all things Flight Crew as we work towards a new and exciting season!

Much love,