KARI: The Benefits of Preparation

Hey, Jets Fans! It's Kari from the New York Jets Flight Crew! Our auditions start with the preliminary round on Saturday, April 13, with registration at 8 a.m. at MetLife Stadium. You can register online or walk up that day.

Thinking about auditioning, but don't know what to expect? Make some time in your schedule to attend our prep classes! The first prep class is this Thursday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to check out the Flight Crew website for all of the dates and times. These classes are taught by actual Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders!

Attending the prep classes gives you an inside peek at what the Jets Flight Crew does. You will even be learning actual Flight Crew routines! All of our prep classes are different, so attend a few so you can see all of our styles. Each prep class ends with a question-and-answer session with our director, Denise Garvey!

I can personally tell you that before I auditioned, I took multiple prep classes. That was the best thing I could've done. While attending the prep classes, I learned a kick line and several dances. Going to these classes only encouraged me to pursue my dream of becoming a Flight Crew Cheerleader! Register for a prep class and see how much fun it truly is!

Don't forget about the Priority Boarding Program this year! One dancer whose abilities stand out throughout the class will be awarded a certificate to bypass the preliminary audition and go straight to the semifinal round. Will it be you? Don't forget, you won't know unless you try! I hope to see you there!