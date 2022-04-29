Jubilant Jets Got Better on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Gardner was available to the Jets after pass rushers Travon Walker (Jacksonville) and Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit) and CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston) were taken with the first three picks. The Jets flipped back to the offense with their second first-rounder as they took Ohio State's Garrett Wilson No. 10 overall. Wilson's production increased each year in Columbus, culminating with a 2021 campaign when he amassed 70 receptions, 1,058 yards receiving and 12 TDs. In 33 college contests, the versatile Wilson, who possesses 4.38 speed, had 23 TDs.

"Feel great about Garrett and adding him, the value we were able to get him. His playmaking abilities, explosiveness, ball skills, run after catch, he's a very talented young man," Douglas said.

Already feeling good about their haul, the Jets kept their foot on the gas. With Johnson still on the board at No. 15, Douglas and the Jets started frantically working the phones to get back into Round 1. It took a while, but the Jets secured the Titans' 26th overall selection and third-round pick (No. 101 overall) in exchange for the Green & White's second- (No. 35), third- (No. 69) and fifth-round picks (No. 163). After transferring from Georgia, Johnson was the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year at Florida State with 12 sacks and 18 TFLs.