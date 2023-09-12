Jordan Whitehead's 3 Picks Were Pivotal to Jets' Primetime Comeback Win

Whitehead didn't take any payback swings himself, but he didn't have to for his pass coverage efforts. For one thing, the Jets offense under Zach Wilson's direction converted two of his aerial takeaways into 10 points that they needed badly to claw their way back into the game after a first half that started with Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury and ended with the Bills in command, 13-3.

Then there's the way that Whitehead's big performance placed him among some of the great DB names in Jets franchise history. For instance, the last Jet to turn in a 3-INT game was Hall of Fame-CB-to-be Ty Law, who had a hat trick in the 2005 season finale. Against Buffalo, don't you know.

As for the last safety with the good-hands trifecta, that was Erik McMillan, who exploded onto the Jets scene as a third-round rookie in 1988 by exploiting Dan Marino and the Dolphins for three thefts in the win at Miami.

And let's not overlook that Whitehead, who had no more than two INTs in a season in his first five years in the NFL, had his three Monday in the span of about 33 minutes of time off the gameclock.

"For me it was just about getting the defense down 100 percent," Whitehead said of his regimen for the 2023 season. "Once I learned that and I learned where I was supposed to be in the defense, I knew the plays would come to me. Really, all camp it was just ball drills, deep balls, breaking on the ball and catching it. I had the ball in my hands last year, but that's the difference between a good player and a great player."

But now perhaps Whitehead will get more praise for being not just a great safety but a great contributor to the team that the Jets are going to have to be able to realize all the goals they had set for themselves before QB Aaron Rodgers suffered his Achilles injury on his first drive against the Bills.