John Franklin-Myers Loves His Role as Starter/Contributor on Jets D-Line

Whoever ends up with the sack mantle, Franklin-Myers said Carl Lawson will still have a hand in it, since the former Cincinnati edge rusher continues to sit in on the DL meetings as each opponent comes up on the schedule.

"Carl does a great job with showing up to the meetings and putting us in great positions as far as Bryce [Huff], me, Shaq Lawson and then Tim [Ward] also as D-ends," JFM said. "He does a good job of preparing us for the week. He breaks down the offensive line for us, he tells us what he used against these guys."

C.Lawson's contributions point to one of the great traits of the Jets' D-line, even without him on the field this year: the group's togetherness.

"These guys are great football players and we all just feed off the energy," he said. "One person makes a play and we all feel like we made that play. So just getting the opportunity to play with these guys, I think anybody could be hyped about that."

To the guys in the room, Franklin-Myers adds two more factors to the D-line's prominence: the feeling that Robert Saleh's and DC Jeff Ulbrich's 4-3 scheme is the "perfect system" for him, and the line's mindset that "If they don't score, they don't win." One measure of that is the Jets' rise in the NFL rankings to a first-place tie for red zone defense with opponents scoring TDs at a 33.3% pace and to second behind only New Orleans in goal-to-go defense at 42.9%.