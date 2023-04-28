Joe Namath on Aaron Rodgers: I Marvel at Him

After 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers, one of the most accomplished passers in NFL history, said he was excited for his new start and the "old guy" wanted to be part of a team that can win it all.

"It's hard for me to fathom a cat playing 18 seasons already and looking like he does, feeling like he does," Namath said. "Having watched him perform on the field in ways that I haven't seen other guys have, the same kinds of movements and success, abilities that he has both physically and mentally.

"He's going to lift the team. The players, they know they have the opportunity to do something big here. The goal is, has been for a long time, to bring another one of those trophies back to New York, New Jersey man, a championship."

Namath, the Super Bowl III MVP and two-time AFL MVP, was waived by Jets before the 1977 season. He finished his career hobbled by injury and serving as a backup with the Los Angeles Rams. He was one of pro football's first superstars and the first QB to pass for more than 4,000 yards in a season (1967). He followed up his guarantee and guided the Jets to a 16-7 upset over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. When he entered 1 Jets Drive on Wednesday, Rodgers, the Super Bowl XLV MVP and four-time NFL MVP who has passed for 59,055 yards and 475 TDs , saw the Jets' lone Super Bowl trophy and said it looks a "little lonely." Within hours, the Jets new QB was on the field participating in voluntary workouts with his new teammates.