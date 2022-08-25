Joe Flacco Sees an Old Friend, Now a Foe, at Jets-Giants Joint Practice

Flacco has a task that might seem unenviable to anyone who isn't entering his 15th year of pro ball. But it's Joe's only playing time of the preseason before he possibly will run the Jets offense for Zach against the now Wink-less Ravens on opening day, Sept. 11. And as Saleh has said, the Flacco and the first-teamers will be getting only a quarter to a half to develop the cohesion they'll need to brace for Baltimore.

Fortunately, Flacco's got lots of skill at the Jets' skill positions to help him out. To name a few, he's got Michael Carter and Breece Hall to hand the ball off to or throw to out of the backfield, and his receivers include TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin and WRs Elijah Moore, Davis and Garrett Wilson.

G.Wilson, who had three catches in all at the joint practice, has caught the veteran signal-caller's eye.

"We've got a lot of really good athletes out there, and he's one of them," Flacco said. "The first day I was here for OTAs, you could see it — he jumps off the film, in person. The way he can break down and explode out of cuts, it's amazing. And his vertical and his ability to go up and get a ball when he's standing still or when he's going top speed, he can just, on a dime, switch and go up in the air and get balls, it's very impressive."

So, too, is Flacco, who talks about learning every day as if he's a rookie like Garrett rather than having been in, oh, maybe a couple of thousand practices and a couple of hundred games as a pro.

Saleh doesn't want media and fans to forget about Mike White, and then there's Chris Streveler, the CFL Comeback Kid. But Sunday's game, while about many things, is about Flacco and how he can inject his composure and experience into what will surely be nerve-wracking game for many Jets on Sunday, and have it all carry over to an even more anxiety-filled affair two weeks later vs. the Birds.

"He's just a calming influence back there," Saleh said of Flacco. "He's very confident, runs the huddle, everyone's on the same page, very decisive. And so he's a veteran, been there, done that, seen all of it."