Joe Flacco Liked How Jets Played All Night...but Not the Final Score

For the quarter, Flacco was 1-of-3 for 8 yards and the INT with a 2.8 rating. The offense went four plays for 3 yards and no points. The Patriots' 13:36 in possession time was the most by an opponent in any quarter since 2010, also against New England, although the Pats' 13:58 opening quarter that day didn't derail a 28-13 Jets win.

"There was a lot of good stuff," Head Coach Adam Gase said of Flacco's night. "He made a lot of really nice throws. For the majority of the game, he did exactly what we needed him to do. It's tough if you night have one or two errors, you don't feel good about it. But I feel like he played pretty good for the most part. He had a dropped touchdown pass on that first series, then had some really good throws."

"When you're out there, man, you really have to leave the emotions of all that out of it," Flacco said of trying to seal the deal against the Patriots, who've had the Jets' number for a while. "That's the thing you repeat to yourself in your head when any game's going on but especially this game: Stay patient, stay locked in, do your job. I thought we did a good job of that all night. Maybe it fell apart there at the end.

"We just haven't been in these situations a lot this year, maybe this game and Denver. We have to get better at closing these games out."

Flacco had some ambivalence about the long ball he tried to drop into Denzel Mims' basket on the skinny post, only finding J.C. Jackson's hands as the New England DB quickly came over to create double coverage on the Jets' rookie WR.

"Obviously in hindsight I don't want to throw that pick," he said. "I was just rattling that one around in my head. I don't think I would've made a different decision in the moment, but I wish I had that one back."

The bottom line is that the Jets got closer to playing their most complete, most complementary game yet but still couldn't find that closing kick to get Win No. 1. Next up is the team's bye week, followed by a trip to Los Angeles to play the Chargers, who like the Patriots are struggling. Can the Jets keep the 'Bolts short-circuited or will lightning strike their best-laid plans again? And will Flacco get another chance to play a 60-minute man for the offense or will Darnold and his sore right shoulder be ready to take the ball back?

However Game 10 and beyond unfold, Flacco said the Jets have to replicate the approach they took to the Patriots and then extend it. Or else.