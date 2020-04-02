Joe Douglas: Jets Are Prepared, Come What May, for Draft

As for the nuts and bolts of the players who interest the Jets most in the draft and in the ongoing free agency signing period, Douglas was not about to show his hand to anyone, even in this most unusual offseason.

For instance, regarding the still available big-ticket free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney and edge rushers who might be available in the draft, Joe D said, "We're going to do our due diligence on everybody that's out there, especially at the edge rusher position. I'm not going to get into the specifics or the details of the conversations we've had."

Douglas had similar responses about wide receiver and cornerback, two other positions linked to the Jets' offseason building efforts. His stance regarding getting the great volume of research and acquisition done effectively despite the complications of the epidemic should be encouraging to the current members of the Green & White family and all Jets Nation paying attention these days from their homes.

"We're going to look at multiple positions throughout the rest of free agency and the draft, and if there's an opportunity for us to upgrade, I think we have the flexibility to do it," Douglas said. "I think we're still too far away to know exactly where we're going to be for the draft. In a perfect world, we're back in our building. But we're all trying to take this day by day.