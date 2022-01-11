Joe Douglas Cites Jets' 'Great Flexibility' Heading into 2022 Offseason

Yet because most NFL player trades involve draft picks, Douglas was asked if his build-through-the-draft philosophy was changing.

"I think you're constantly evolving," he said, "and there's some core philosophies that don't change but you have to be open to seeing how things are done and maybe adopting certain principles.

"And so, where we are with the assets we have now, we have great flexibility to be aggressive in a lot of different avenues. Those are going to be vital conversations that Coach [Robert Saleh] and I have, along with Christopher [Johnson] and Woody [Johnson], and so, we're excited about this offseason, we're excited about attacking free agency, about attacking the draft, about attacking the combine."

The other condition has been the Jets' recent performance, and Douglas is quite aware of that and of the Jets 4-13 record for their just concluded first season under Saleh and their 6-27 mark in the past two campaigns. And that also seems to be informing his thinking heading into this offseason.

"Look, there needs to be improvement. I think everybody knows that," he said. "We need to be better than four wins, we need to be better than six wins in two years, there's no question about that. So the impetus is on us bringing in the right type of people and winning games, closing games out in the fourth quarter.