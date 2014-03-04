@JetsFlightCrew Sights & Sounds

Mar 04, 2014 at 07:24 AM

With prep classes starting this week we are one step closer to auditions.

It's March 1st! New month, new goals to reach! Jets Flight Crew Auditions are approaching! — Roselinda (@Roselinda_JFC) March 1, 2014

Ryann looks gorgeous as this month's calendar girl.

View this post on Instagram

New month, new calendar girl @daisyjohnsonny

A post shared by Jets Flight Crew (@jetsflightcrew) on

No doubt we miss football Sundays!

Is anyone else missing warm, sunny, Jets games!? #NYJets #ReadyForFootball #tbt pic.twitter.com/ZKM81iwHTy — Katie (@katie_JFC) February 27, 2014

Our rookie class is excited to wrap up the week!

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday Jets Nation!

A post shared by Jets Flight Crew (@jetsflightcrew) on

#AskDenise your audition questions.

Do you have any questions on the upcoming @JetsFlightCrew auditions? #AskDenise and check back for answers! — Denise Garvey (@DeniseGarveyNYJ) March 4, 2014

