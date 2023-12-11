Notebook | Confident Zach Wilson Displays His Mental Toughness 

Fewer than 24 hours after the Jets drilled the Texans, 30-6, at MetLife Stadium, teammates continued to rave about QB Zach Wilson, echoing what head coach Robert Saleh called his best performance as a professional. Wilson directed the Jets to a 30-point second-half explosion and played 60 minutes of good football, hitting on 27-of-36 passes for 301 yards with 2 TDs. It was quite of a response for a player who had been demoted to the team's third QB the previous two games.

"I think more than anything, it was just his mental toughness," said veteran WR Randall Cobb of Wilson. "Just to bounce back and come back given an opportunity and making the most out of it. He made some checks in the game and just played his brand of football. You could tell he was having fun, enjoying himself and I feel like that pressure he's been carrying, it didn't seem to be there. It was nice to see him just play loose and free and having fun and going out there and slingin' it around."

Against a Houston team that had won 4 of 5, Wilson led the Jets to 3 second-half TDs including a toss to Cobb that got the scoring underway in the third quarter. After the Texans appeared to grab momentum on a Devin Singletary TD following a Wilson fumble, Wilson immediately countered with a 10-play, 75-yard march that ended with a 3-yard TD pass to Breece Hall.

"He did awesome, so testament to his character, how much he's developed as a man and as a professional," LG Laken Tomlinson said of the third-year passer. "I thought he handled things well and came out last week juiced up ready for practice and everything, motivating guys in the locker room and it showed. He fought for us and we fought for him too."

Veteran Mike LB C.J. Mosley pointed to Wilson's confident play. Nowhere was that more apparent than the Jets' opening drive in the third quarter when Wilson used his athleticism to escape pressure and throw across his body to Garrett Wilson for a 25-yard completion on a third-and-12 play from the Houston 40. Then he hit Cobb and the damn broke in the rain.