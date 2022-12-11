Jets WR Garrett Wilson Breaks Franchise Rookie Receiving Yards Record

The Ohio State product had 8 receptions for 92 yards in the Jets' first game this season against the Bills in early November. Wilson was effective again despite the return of the Bills' All-Pro S Jordan Poyer and Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White – both of whom did not play in the Week 9 game.

On third-and-10 with 5:42 remaining in the second quarter, Wilson ran a route to the sideline, beat White and reeled in a 12-yard pass along the sideline.

On the Jets first drive of the third quarter, Wilson ran a near identical route, dragged his feet before the boundary and took a hard hit from Poyer to convert a third-and-12. Wilson's catch extended the drive and led to Zonovan Knight's 13-yard TD run.

In two games against the Bills this season, Wilson was targeted 16 times and tallied 14 catches for 170 receiving yards (12.1 avg/rec).

"They took away what we like to do as an offense, especially the middle of the field," Wilson said. "They did it well. They had a good philosophy. Great players over there, some vets, and they did a good job."

Postgame, Wilson turned his focus to next Sunday's game against the Lions at MetLife Stadium.