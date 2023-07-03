WR Reset: Jets HC Robert Saleh Says 'We Love Our Group' of Receivers

Newcomers and Outgoers

Each of the new vets has top-notch qualities and the quantity to go with them. Allen Lazard's 6-5 height and UDFA drive has enabled him to catch 168 passes for 2,229 yards and 20 TDs,, most of that from Rodgers, in his past four seasons with the Packers. Mecole Hardman Jr. has 4.33 speed and a desire to contribute even more in the offense than he did with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. He averaged 13.8 yards/catch and 6.3 yards/rush and scored 18 TDs for KC, and his unofficial 8.3 YAC average is second among WRs from 2019-22 behind only the 9.7 of the 49ers' Deebo Samuel.

Randall Cobb was a late free agent signing and he brings his vast veteran experience and production — 12 NFL seasons, 10 with Rodgers at GB, 625 career catches for 7,585 yards and 53 TDs — and impeccable leadership skills. "I still feel like he's got a lot left in the tank," ARod said of RCobb. "I'm glad he's here."

Are there more name wideouts to come for the Jets before opening night? "No, we love our current group," Saleh said. "I know there was some stuff with Odell [Beckham Jr.], but other than that, we love our group."

The Jets lost a couple of solid young vets in free agency. Elijah Moore was traded to the Browns for the second-round draft pick that the Jets then used as part of the Rodgers trade. Braxton Berrios, the "University of Miami multitool" who excelled as a situational receiver/rusher/passer, left as a UFA for the Dolphins one year after being named Pro Bowl/All-Pro as a kick returner. Jeff Smith, who contributed to the offense from 2019-22, also departed, for the Giants.