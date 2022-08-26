Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game Preview

The Jets and Giants had their record summer streak of preseason games snapped in 2020 by COVID but the teams that have shared a stadium since 1984 still have the most current renewed preseason rivalry in NFL history — the Jets and Giants will be meeting for the 53rd time in the past 54 summers.

Mixing green apples with blue oranges, this is also a game for establishing or reestablishing the upper hand in this rivalry. Adding their 14 regular-season games to their 52 preseason games, the Jets trail in the series by one game, 33-32-1. This one of course is nothing close to win-at-all-costs, but as Jets HC Robert Saleh said, "Naturally you're going to compete and try to do your absolute best, but at the same time keep the main thing the main thing in regards to what we're trying to accomplish."

Here are five things for Green & White fans to watch for in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET start, which will be the regional rivals' first preseason afternoon kickoff since 1977.

Finally Flacco

Saleh has tabbed first backup Joe Flacco as the starter for this one after Flacco sat the first two preseason games. Will it be enough for South Jersey Joe, assuming he may get the nod as well for the season opener against his first NFL team, the Ravens, should Zach Wilson need to continue his rehab? It will have to be. But Flacco also got scrimmage-like work with the Jets' three joint practices in the past two weeks, and he was very sharp passing in the two practices with the Falcons.