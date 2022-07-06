Jets Training Camp Preview | Defensive Line Receives Reinforcements; Carl Lawson Set to Return

Key Question Lawson's health is the biggest question entering training camp, but how about who will replace Folorunso Fatukasi? Fatukasi, a Jets sixth-round pick in 2018, is one the league's best run-stopping defensive tackles and signed with the Jaguars in free agency. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Fatukasi's replacement is by committee right now. Other than Williams and Thomas, the Jets have Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd and second-year player Jonathan Marshall. John Franklin-Myers could also see more playing time inside.

"We don't necessarily have the size that we had, but we've got guys who will absolutely strain and work their ass off and fight and scrap and we've got the right guys in there," Ulbrich said. "We'll continue to work with those guys. The attack front and the way that we're built, it's such about explosion, jumping off the ball, it's about getting on their side of the line of scrimmage. So, sometimes being a little bit smaller isn't the worst thing on earth as far as our front is concerned."