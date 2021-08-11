Jets Training Camp Daily

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/11) | Highlights, Stories, Interviews & Photos from Wednesday

See All of the Content from Wednesday at Jets Camp

Aug 11, 2021 at 03:20 PM
Training Camp Daily Thumb-081121

Articles

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Changes Speed in the Heat

QB Zach Wilson: 'I'm Excited to Get Back Into a Season'

Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'I Feel I'm Almost There...I've Just Got to Keep Grinding'

Jets' DL Leadership Baton Passes to Foley Fatukasi from Steve McLendon

Highlights

Interviews

Photos

Gallery | Top Photos from a Steamy Wednesday at Jets Training Camp

See the Best Images from the Jets' Practice at 1 Jets Drive on Wednesday

Lamar Jackson & Elijah Moore
1 / 27

Lamar Jackson & Elijah Moore

Dan Brown & Marcus Maye
2 / 27

Dan Brown & Marcus Maye

Chris Herndon
3 / 27

Chris Herndon

Marcus Maye & Tyler Kroft
4 / 27

Marcus Maye & Tyler Kroft

Bryce Huff
5 / 27

Bryce Huff

Zach Wilson
6 / 27

Zach Wilson

Jeff Smith & brandin Echols
7 / 27

Jeff Smith & brandin Echols

Jimmy Murray
8 / 27

Jimmy Murray

Sharrod Neasman
9 / 27

Sharrod Neasman

David Moore
10 / 27

David Moore

Elijah Campbell
11 / 27

Elijah Campbell

David Moore & Grant Hermanns
12 / 27

David Moore & Grant Hermanns

Josh Johnson, Mike White & Zach Wilson
13 / 27

Josh Johnson, Mike White & Zach Wilson

Elijah Moore
14 / 27

Elijah Moore

La'Mical Perine
15 / 27

La'Mical Perine

Jeff Smith
16 / 27

Jeff Smith

Vyncint Smith & Lamar Jackson
17 / 27

Vyncint Smith & Lamar Jackson

Jason Pinnock & Denzel Mims
18 / 27

Jason Pinnock & Denzel Mims

Bryce Hall & Marcus Maye
19 / 27

Bryce Hall & Marcus Maye

Zane Lewis
20 / 27

Zane Lewis

Josh Johnson
21 / 27

Josh Johnson

Manasseh Bailey
22 / 27

Manasseh Bailey

Elijah Campbell
23 / 27

Elijah Campbell

Jabari Zuniga
24 / 27

Jabari Zuniga

La'Mical Perine
25 / 27

La'Mical Perine

Folorunso Fatukasi & Jarrad Davis
26 / 27

Folorunso Fatukasi & Jarrad Davis

Michael Dwumfour
27 / 27

Michael Dwumfour

