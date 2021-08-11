Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Changes Speed in the Heat

Jetcetera

Morgan Moses and George Fant are receiving reps with the first-team offense at right tackle.One outcome that is not part of the equation would be an in-game rotation. Saleh said: "I don't believe in rotations because I think you have to get into a rhythm, you have to play the game within the game. I think the trenches, the O-line, and corners, I think that's where most of that comes into play. As far making a decision, I feel like we have all the time in the world because there's a lot of continuity with the four [linemen]. Moses and George are getting run with the ones and twos, and it's just a matter of the constant communication of all of them. I think we have plenty of time to make that decision." … La'Mical Perine showcased his hands in a team period, extending for an excellent grab of aJames Morganpass. … In a red-zone team competition, Zach Wilson got the ball out quick for a score to the corner toCorey Davis in front of Bryce Hall. Davis also had a TD in red zone 7-on-7. On the next play, Mike White found a wide open Ryan Griffin for a TD. … Rookie Elijah Mooreran a great route inside the 10 during a 7-on-7 drill, taking Lamar Jackson to the inside and then giving White an easy target going the other direction. His COD skills continue to stand out. … Hall had a red zone PD and Bless Austin added one in red zone 7-on-7. ... Javelin Guidry deftly broke up a Zach Wilson pass intended for Corey Davis over the middle of the end zone. ... White connected with Lawrence Cager on the last play of the red-zone period.