QB Zach Wilson: 'I'm Excited to Get Back Into a Season'

For his part, Saleh is more engaged in the big picture, leaving his coordinators and staff to get in the weeds with the players.

"My interaction with Zach? He asks a lot of questions about scheme and I do all I can to help," Saleh said. "But I don't want to mess with the quarterback. I tell him to listen to Mike [OC Mike LaFleur]. I believe in one voice. My interaction with Zach and every player is whatever I can do to help you get to where you need. I'm available, but mostly to talk about scheme philosophy and life in general."

Wilson is looking ahead to Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, then to next week's joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay, WI, and a chance to watch and chat with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. But the rookie is also taking a glance over his shoulder to last week's Green & White Practice. He's said all week that he was not happy with his first performance on the turf at MetLife Stadium.

"One-hundred percent I'm hard on myself, even on a good day," Wilson said. "I expect so much out of myself, but it's a process of what can I learn today and apply tomorrow? It's about being accountable. When I'm holding the ball, I'm holding it for all 11 guys on the field. It's about trust, accountability. There were some plays I want back. But every play we made, good or bad, was awesome.

"Now I'm excited to get back into a season. It's crazy how fast it flies by, from college to preparing now for my first preseason game. I'm learning a lot and it's time to learn more."

There is learning in games and there is learning in practice. And it's in practice that Wilson and Saleh said some observers get the wrong idea and make rash, inaccurate judgments.