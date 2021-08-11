Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'I Feel I'm Almost There...I've Just Got to Keep Grinding'

Asked if the extra hands work was his coaches' idea or his own, he said: "That's what I want. That's something that I choose to do. You don't have to catch extra balls, they don't force you to catch extra balls, but I want to catch extra balls and get extra time with the quarterbacks and coaches so I can be ready."

Saleh has some positive observations about last year's second-round draft choice out of Baylor. On Tuesday the coach said Mims is "working his tail off and the harder he works, the more he puts in, the more opportunities he's going to get. He's part of the rotation."

And Wednesday, Saleh seemed to lay the "giving up on Denzel" narrative to rest for now.

"There isn't a player in this organization that anyone's ready to give up on," he said. "We're in the second week of camp. They haven't even gotten the chance to go against another roster yet. They have three opportunities to go against other rosters and play and compete and establish themselves as what we want on this 53-man roster. Every single player is competing his tail off and doing a really good job."

Including Denzel. Mims has time to show that his 15.5 yards/catch on 23 rookie receptions and his six 20-yards-plus catches from Games 8-12 — the most 20-yarders by any Jets receiver in any five-game span last year — are repeatable and can be expanded to a full 16-game season. But the time isn't limitless.

Yet he said of his health, "I feel good." He seems to know what he has to do to fit into the Jets' wide receiver rotation once the regular season arrives. And he's certain about what he can do in year two as a Jet.